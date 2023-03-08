News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

23 scenes from glittering award ceremonies and black-tie events in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s

They are a chance to shine, sparkle and be proud of achievements.

By Claire Lark
2 minutes ago

And Blackpool is in no shortage of award ceremonies whether it be business, tourism or retail, the stages are set to reward. These photos go back to the 1990s and feature proud moments for local people. If you ever went to an award ceremony, you might be pictured…

In case you missed them: 16 pictures of Blackpool women who have shined as International Women's Day is celebrated - including Jenna-Louise Coleman, Rae Morris, Shelly Woods and Jodie Prenger

23 scenes from Blackpool TVR sports car factory in Bristol Avenue including workers, engine production lines and when it closed

Lost Archives: 23 rarely seen images of Blackpool in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

There has never been a shortage of award ceremonies in Blackpool - are you pictured?

1. The Award Nights

There has never been a shortage of award ceremonies in Blackpool - are you pictured?

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Coun Eddie Collett presents members of Barton Avenue with the Cluster Group of the Year Award at the Blackpool Tourism Business Excellence Awards in 2006

2. The Award Nights

Coun Eddie Collett presents members of Barton Avenue with the Cluster Group of the Year Award at the Blackpool Tourism Business Excellence Awards in 2006

Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales
Alison Wolstenholme of Beneast (left) presents Margaret Gerrard of the De Vere Hotel with the Training and Skills award at the Blackpool Tourism Business Excellence Awards, 2006

3. The Award Nights

Alison Wolstenholme of Beneast (left) presents Margaret Gerrard of the De Vere Hotel with the Training and Skills award at the Blackpool Tourism Business Excellence Awards, 2006

Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales
Alison Gilmore (centre) from Blackpool Exhibition and Conference Halls presents Jackie Meeghan and Robbie Pendlebury from the Grand Theatre with the Welcome All Award at the Blackpool Tourism Business Excellence Awards 2006

4. The Award Nights

Alison Gilmore (centre) from Blackpool Exhibition and Conference Halls presents Jackie Meeghan and Robbie Pendlebury from the Grand Theatre with the Welcome All Award at the Blackpool Tourism Business Excellence Awards 2006

Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
BlackpoolRae MorrisJodie Prenger