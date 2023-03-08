23 scenes from Blackpool TVR sports car factory in Bristol Avenue including workers, engine production lines and when it closed
TVR left behind a legacy in Blackpool when it ceased trading in 2006.
By Claire Lark
16 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 12:00pm
The sports car manufacturer had operated from its Bristol Avenue premises since 1970 seeing thousands of workers through its factory doors. But despite make-or-break talks the Blackpool firm collapsed leaving 250 people out of work. But the memories live on and these photos capture life at the Bristol Avenue factory through the years.
