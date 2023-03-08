News you can trust since 1873
23 scenes from Blackpool TVR sports car factory in Bristol Avenue including workers, engine production lines and when it closed

TVR left behind a legacy in Blackpool when it ceased trading in 2006.

By Claire Lark
16 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 12:00pm

The sports car manufacturer had operated from its Bristol Avenue premises since 1970 seeing thousands of workers through its factory doors. But despite make-or-break talks the Blackpool firm collapsed leaving 250 people out of work. But the memories live on and these photos capture life at the Bristol Avenue factory through the years.

TVR workers, the production line and inside the factory... memories of one of Blackpool's proudest exports

Photo: National World

Susan Brown checking a dashboard

Photo: Rob Lock

TVR worker Barry Gillett inside the new TVR Cerbera speed 12 which was the world's fastest production car

Photo: Dawn Castle

This was the annual TVR owners meeting on the car park at Seasiders Way in 2003. Pictured is TVR founderTrevor Wilkinson, who was 80 in the second car he built (in 1950)-which was the oldest surviving TVR in the world

Photo: Bill Johnson

