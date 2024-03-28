23 retro pics of the Blackpool shops where we did our everyday shopping in the 90s

Corner shops, off licences, newsagents around the Blackpool area are all brought into focus, with others, in this wonderful gallery of memories from the 1990s.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Feb 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 11:51 GMT

By the decade of the nineties supermarkets were widely used but there was still a sense of community in Blackpool and the surrounding areas with clutches of shops dotted around the places we knew well. And we needed them. Whether it was running out of milk and bread, catching up on the news with a paper or kids calling in for sweets after school, they were vital.

Bakeries, greengrocers and butchers were anchored firmly in suburbs. There were signs of change though as some were already facing renovation, as larger supermarkets increased their prominence. Others were still an integral part of serving the tight knit communities.

Mereside estate, 2000

1. Shops of the 90s

Mereside estate, 2000 Photo: Rob Lock

Shops in Egerton Road, North Shore, 1999. Some of these shops were to be renovated

2. Shops of the 90s

Shops in Egerton Road, North Shore, 1999. Some of these shops were to be renovated Photo: Rob Lock

Guildfords News and Convenience store on Guildford Avenue, Bispham, 1999

3. Shops of the 90s

Guildfords News and Convenience store on Guildford Avenue, Bispham, 1999 Photo: Rob Lock

Highfield Rd Blackpool, 1999

4. Shops in the 90s

Highfield Rd Blackpool, 1999 Photo: Rob Lock

The row of shops at the junction of Cherry Tree Road and Vicarage Lane in Marton

5. Shops of the 90s

The row of shops at the junction of Cherry Tree Road and Vicarage Lane in Marton Photo: Rob Lock

Focus DIY in Vicarage Lane

6. Shops of the 90s

Focus DIY in Vicarage Lane Photo: Bill Johnson

