These brilliant pictures of kids at high school in Blackpool go back to 2010.
Most of the pupils pictured will be in their mid to late 20s now and they are bound to remember having their photos taken. You won’t want to miss them, there are some fabulous memories…
1. High School 2010
England women's footballers Jill Scott (left) and Fara Williams with pupils at Montgomery High School. Can anyone remember the event? Photo: Martin Bostock
2. High Schools 2010
Young Seasiders Highfield High School representatives and their work at the Solaris Centre. From left, Robyn Cockbury, Gemma Mason, Abigail Heap, Gabriella Heath, Eleanor Quick and Joe Shaw Photo: Bill Johnson
3. High School 2010
St George's High School won 2010 Blackpool inter schools maths challenge. Pictured are Kia Naylor, Jack Stinger, Kyhal Jackson and Phil Wilkinson Photo: submit
4. High Schools 2010
'Jack the Ripper' day for Collegiate High School year ten pupils at the City Learning Centre, Grange Park, Blackpool. Pupils Rebecca Singleton (15) and Henry Bell (14) examine the evidence on his latest victim. Also pictured in costume are Helen Chiula and Phil Wright (City Learning Centre). Photo: Bill Johnson
5. High School 2010
At Palatine High School are back from left, Wayne Hall, Chris Hylands and Ben Hornby. Front, from left, Hayley Knott, Lauren McDonald and Michelle Carr. They were celebrating GCSE success Photo: Bill Johnson
6. High School 2010
Rebecca Green (15) designs the front page of the newspaper on Jackl the Ripper Day Photo: Bill Johnson
7. High School 2010
Blackpool FC manager Ian Holloway taking the assembly at Montgomery High School Photo: Martin Bostock
8. High School 2010
A student listening as Blackpool FC manager Ian Holloway takes assembly at Montgomery High School Photo: Martin Bostock