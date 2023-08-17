News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
23 Blackpool high school pictures from 2010 including England Lionesses Jill Scott and Fara Williams at Montgomery High School

These brilliant pictures of kids at high school in Blackpool go back to 2010.
By Claire Lark
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 15:40 BST

Most of the pupils pictured will be in their mid to late 20s now and they are bound to remember having their photos taken. You won’t want to miss them, there are some fabulous memories…

England women's footballers Jill Scott (left) and Fara Williams with pupils at Montgomery High School. Can anyone remember the event?

1. High School 2010

England women's footballers Jill Scott (left) and Fara Williams with pupils at Montgomery High School. Can anyone remember the event? Photo: Martin Bostock

Young Seasiders Highfield High School representatives and their work at the Solaris Centre. From left, Robyn Cockbury, Gemma Mason, Abigail Heap, Gabriella Heath, Eleanor Quick and Joe Shaw

2. High Schools 2010

Young Seasiders Highfield High School representatives and their work at the Solaris Centre. From left, Robyn Cockbury, Gemma Mason, Abigail Heap, Gabriella Heath, Eleanor Quick and Joe Shaw Photo: Bill Johnson

St George's High School won 2010 Blackpool inter schools maths challenge. Pictured are Kia Naylor, Jack Stinger, Kyhal Jackson and Phil Wilkinson

3. High School 2010

St George's High School won 2010 Blackpool inter schools maths challenge. Pictured are Kia Naylor, Jack Stinger, Kyhal Jackson and Phil Wilkinson Photo: submit

'Jack the Ripper' day for Collegiate High School year ten pupils at the City Learning Centre, Grange Park, Blackpool. Pupils Rebecca Singleton (15) and Henry Bell (14) examine the evidence on his latest victim. Also pictured in costume are Helen Chiula and Phil Wright (City Learning Centre).

4. High Schools 2010

'Jack the Ripper' day for Collegiate High School year ten pupils at the City Learning Centre, Grange Park, Blackpool. Pupils Rebecca Singleton (15) and Henry Bell (14) examine the evidence on his latest victim. Also pictured in costume are Helen Chiula and Phil Wright (City Learning Centre). Photo: Bill Johnson

At Palatine High School are back from left, Wayne Hall, Chris Hylands and Ben Hornby. Front, from left, Hayley Knott, Lauren McDonald and Michelle Carr. They were celebrating GCSE success

5. High School 2010

At Palatine High School are back from left, Wayne Hall, Chris Hylands and Ben Hornby. Front, from left, Hayley Knott, Lauren McDonald and Michelle Carr. They were celebrating GCSE success Photo: Bill Johnson

Rebecca Green (15) designs the front page of the newspaper on Jackl the Ripper Day

6. High School 2010

Rebecca Green (15) designs the front page of the newspaper on Jackl the Ripper Day Photo: Bill Johnson

Blackpool FC manager Ian Holloway taking the assembly at Montgomery High School

7. High School 2010

Blackpool FC manager Ian Holloway taking the assembly at Montgomery High School Photo: Martin Bostock

A student listening as Blackpool FC manager Ian Holloway takes assembly at Montgomery High School

8. High School 2010

A student listening as Blackpool FC manager Ian Holloway takes assembly at Montgomery High School Photo: Martin Bostock

