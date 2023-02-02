News you can trust since 1873
22 heart warming memories of Blackpool's lost Elmslie Girls School

Elmslie Girls School was an independent school and would have been 105 years old this year.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

It closed in 2000 but our archive pictures remember the school throughout the decades, including some of the highlights and the sad day when the school finally closed its doors for the last time.

They also had a visit from a rather famous iron lady - Margaret Thatcher in 1970. She was pictured talking to pupils at the school’s speech day, after presenting the prizes.

1. Memories of Elmslie

Elmslie Junior School had won the Blackpool Borough Council's Annual Award for responsible Dog ownership. Coun Fred Jackson (seated left), Chairman of the Environmental Health and Public Protection Committee, presented pupils with a trophy and certificates at the school. Also seated are Dog Warden A Brown and Head Teacher Mrs S Hodges

Photo: SUBMIT

Photo Sales

2. Memories of Elmslie

Pupils at Elmslie School in 2000

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales

3. Memories of Elmslie

Can you remember the playground?

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales

4. Memories of Elmslie

Inside one of the classrooms, back in the day

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales
BlackpoolMargaret Thatcher