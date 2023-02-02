22 heart warming memories of Blackpool's lost Elmslie Girls School
Elmslie Girls School was an independent school and would have been 105 years old this year.
By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago
It closed in 2000 but our archive pictures remember the school throughout the decades, including some of the highlights and the sad day when the school finally closed its doors for the last time.
They also had a visit from a rather famous iron lady - Margaret Thatcher in 1970. She was pictured talking to pupils at the school’s speech day, after presenting the prizes.
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
In case you missed them: 40 memorable pictures of Blackpool headteachers who steered our schools in the 90s and 00s - on World Teachers' Day
32 captured moments will have a generation reminiscing over their days Blackpool Greenlands High School for Girls
29 adorable scenes of Blackpool kids on their first day at school in the 00s - including Revoe, Claremont, Devonshire Road, Mereside, Thames and Roseacre schools
Page 1 of 6