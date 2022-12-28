News you can trust since 1873
21 scenes of Bank Hey Street in Blackpool reminding us of lost shops and buildings through the decades

Bank Hey Street is one of the town centre's main shopping streets.

By Claire Lark
1 hour ago
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 10:57am

It has been home to RHO Hills, Lewis’s, TJ Hughes and many high street names which are long gone. WH Smith, Littlewoods… they are all remembered in this gallery of photos.

1. Bank Hey Street Memories

Lewis's department store ruled bank Hey Street back in the day. This photo was probably taken in the late 70s early 80s. The American Pancake House can be seen in the distance

2. Bank Hey Street Memories

Bank Hey Street in 1972

3. Bank Hey Street Memories

Remember WH Smith?

4. Bank Hey Street Memories

This photo isn't strictly Bank Hey Street but the building in the far distance was called Bank Hey, which presumably was where the street name came from. The photo was taken looking down Victoria Street and shows Crystal Palace, which was Blackpool's first public building. It was built in 1846 on the site of the future Winter Gardens

