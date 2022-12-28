21 scenes of Bank Hey Street in Blackpool reminding us of lost shops and buildings through the decades
Bank Hey Street is one of the town centre's main shopping streets.
It has been home to RHO Hills, Lewis’s, TJ Hughes and many high street names which are long gone. WH Smith, Littlewoods… they are all remembered in this gallery of photos.
