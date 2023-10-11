News you can trust since 1873
21 retro pictures of lost Blackpool banks from Williams and Glyn to Midland Bank

The age of Internet banking has completely changed how we handle our money.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Apr 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 13:57 BST

Gone are the days of paying with cheques and cash. And sadly, that has meant the closure of the high street branches we relied on to draw money from our bank accounts. Memories of queues outside the doors, businesses paying in thousands of pounds in cash and cheques, savings books and being able to cash in your saved up pennies are all but a thing of the past - except for main town centres where a handful of branches remain. These photos show an era when banks were a steadfast part of the high street. Many were iconic buildings too.

This was the banking hall inside the Nat West on Corporation Street in 1988

This was the banking hall inside the Nat West on Corporation Street in 1988 Photo: JPIMedia

Williams and Glynn Bank, Talbot Road, Blackpool, January 1984

Williams and Glynn Bank, Talbot Road, Blackpool, January 1984 Photo: library

We couldn't feature lost banks without giving this a mention. Among the photos from the archives was this - one of the Nat West piggy banks from the 1980s. There were five altogether and they are now collectables

We couldn't feature lost banks without giving this a mention. Among the photos from the archives was this - one of the Nat West piggy banks from the 1980s. There were five altogether and they are now collectables Photo: JPIMedia

This was the Midland Bank in Talbot Square, 1980

This was the Midland Bank in Talbot Square, 1980 Photo: JPIMedia

Midland Bank at Bispham

Midland Bank at Bispham Photo: JPIMedia

Waterloo Road branch of Lloyds TSB

Waterloo Road branch of Lloyds TSB Photo: Bill Johnson

