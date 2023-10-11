21 retro pictures of lost Blackpool banks from Williams and Glyn to Midland Bank
The age of Internet banking has completely changed how we handle our money.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Apr 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 13:57 BST
Gone are the days of paying with cheques and cash. And sadly, that has meant the closure of the high street branches we relied on to draw money from our bank accounts. Memories of queues outside the doors, businesses paying in thousands of pounds in cash and cheques, savings books and being able to cash in your saved up pennies are all but a thing of the past - except for main town centres where a handful of branches remain. These photos show an era when banks were a steadfast part of the high street. Many were iconic buildings too.
