21 poignant reminders of streets stepped back from the Golden Mile in times past

By Claire Lark
Published 18th Apr 2025, 11:39 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 11:40 BST

This collection of photos from our archives focus on Central Drive which cuts through Blackpool from Bank Hey Street and Albert Road to Waterloo Road.

Historically it was the area where the steam trains pulled in to Central Station – the first place holidaymakers saw when they stepped out of the station including the anticipated sight of the Tower rising from above the rooftops. It’s also where many of the guest houses and smaller hotels stand on the edge of the main town centre and shopping area. It’s traditionally home to souvenir shops, joke shops, fish and chips and the main central car park. As decades rolled by the area sadly declined and now has some of the worst pockets of deprivation in England. Nevertheless there is still a strong community spirit.

The photos show some of the key buildings, pubs and shops, mainly from Central Drive, right through the decades from the 60s to the 00s.

Marks and Spencer pictured here where McDonald's is today. This was October 1974

1. Central Drive

Marks and Spencer pictured here where McDonald's is today. This was October 1974 Photo: JPIMedia

There was a diversion in place in this photo where Central Drive meets Bank Hey Street and Albert Road. Central car park to the right

2. Central Blackpool

There was a diversion in place in this photo where Central Drive meets Bank Hey Street and Albert Road. Central car park to the right Photo: JPIMedia

This was the Blackpool we knew back in the day. The caption on the back of this photo from October 1986 said that whilst every other seaside resort was closed for the season, Blackpool nearly came to a standstill as crowds and traffic piled into the town.

3. Central Blackpool

This was the Blackpool we knew back in the day. The caption on the back of this photo from October 1986 said that whilst every other seaside resort was closed for the season, Blackpool nearly came to a standstill as crowds and traffic piled into the town. Photo: JPIMedia

The little terraces around Ibbison Street were long gone in this scene from September 1992. Their place was taken by a centre for the elderly and a landscaped area next to the George pub in Central Drive

4. Central Drive

The little terraces around Ibbison Street were long gone in this scene from September 1992. Their place was taken by a centre for the elderly and a landscaped area next to the George pub in Central Drive Photo: JPIMedia

Although undated this was in the 1970s. Anyone remember Barrocco Electrics?

5. Central Drive

Although undated this was in the 1970s. Anyone remember Barrocco Electrics? Photo: JPIMedia

Rhythm Dome nightclub and Premier Bowling was on the first floor of this recognisable Central Drive building where the old Mecca used to be. Indoor Karting on the ground floor in 2002

6. Central Blackpool

Rhythm Dome nightclub and Premier Bowling was on the first floor of this recognisable Central Drive building where the old Mecca used to be. Indoor Karting on the ground floor in 2002 Photo: Bill Johnson

