21 pictures of Blackpool bar staff who served the pints in the 90s and 00s
These are a throwback to the decades of the 1990s and 2000s and remember the fabulous bar staff who kept the pints flowing in the resort’s busy pubs and clubs.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
1. A nod to the bar staff...
The Flagship Showbar, bar staff Tina Robb, Laura Schollar and Kelly Brotherton Photo: DAVE NELSON
2. A nod to the bar staff...
Nicky Trainor of the Boars Head, Preston Old Rd, Blackpool Photo: Martin Bostock
3. A nod to the bar staff...
Enigma nightclub - Janine McNeill, Zena Hine and Laura Howard-Jacobs Photo: Mike Foster
4. A nod to the bar staff...
Behind the bar at Bar-Me, Clifton Street Photo: Dawn Castle
5. A nod to the bar staff...
Jellies Nightclub, bar and promotion staff get ready for the Big Bank Holiday Weekend in 2000 Photo: National World
6. A nod to the bar staff...
Andy Reynolds owner of the Red Bull Inn on Church Street in Blackpool, formerly Ricky's Bar. Pic shows Andy with wife Valentina Photo: Rob Lock
7. A nod to the bar staff...
Bar staff Siobhan Boult and Caroline Rukin at Brannigans Photo: Dave Nelson
8. A nod to the bar staff...
Tokens of our affection: George Hotel landlady Penny Corney (centre) with barman Mitch Savage and bar supervisor Julie Dean Photo: Mike Foster