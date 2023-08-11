News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
21 pictures of Blackpool bar staff who served the pints in the 90s and 00s

These are a throwback to the decades of the 1990s and 2000s and remember the fabulous bar staff who kept the pints flowing in the resort’s busy pubs and clubs.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

Are you pictured?

In case you missed them: 23 pictures of iconic Blackpool nightclub Heaven and Hell in the early days

25 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1982

21 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1970

The Flagship Showbar, bar staff Tina Robb, Laura Schollar and Kelly Brotherton

1.

The Flagship Showbar, bar staff Tina Robb, Laura Schollar and Kelly Brotherton Photo: DAVE NELSON

Nicky Trainor of the Boars Head, Preston Old Rd, Blackpool

2.

Nicky Trainor of the Boars Head, Preston Old Rd, Blackpool Photo: Martin Bostock

Enigma nightclub - Janine McNeill, Zena Hine and Laura Howard-Jacobs

3.

Enigma nightclub - Janine McNeill, Zena Hine and Laura Howard-Jacobs Photo: Mike Foster

Behind the bar at Bar-Me, Clifton Street

4.

Behind the bar at Bar-Me, Clifton Street Photo: Dawn Castle

Jellies Nightclub, bar and promotion staff get ready for the Big Bank Holiday Weekend in 2000

5.

Jellies Nightclub, bar and promotion staff get ready for the Big Bank Holiday Weekend in 2000 Photo: National World

Andy Reynolds owner of the Red Bull Inn on Church Street in Blackpool, formerly Ricky's Bar. Pic shows Andy with wife Valentina

6.

Andy Reynolds owner of the Red Bull Inn on Church Street in Blackpool, formerly Ricky's Bar. Pic shows Andy with wife Valentina Photo: Rob Lock

Bar staff Siobhan Boult and Caroline Rukin at Brannigans

7.

Bar staff Siobhan Boult and Caroline Rukin at Brannigans Photo: Dave Nelson

Tokens of our affection: George Hotel landlady Penny Corney (centre) with barman Mitch Savage and bar supervisor Julie Dean

8.

Tokens of our affection: George Hotel landlady Penny Corney (centre) with barman Mitch Savage and bar supervisor Julie Dean Photo: Mike Foster

