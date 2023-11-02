6 . Bank Hey Street Memories

The caption on the back of thisd 1935 photo says - 'Another part of old Blackpool is going. The old buildings in Bank Hey Street, which are said to date back to 1840, and have been something of an eyesore as auctioneers' and rock sellers' stands, are being demolished and replaced by ultra modern shops with cream and green frontage. They were talking about Lewis's Photo: National World