21 nostalgic pictures of Bank Hey Street in Blackpool from the early days to 1970s pedestrianisation

It’s the street which binds the town centre together and has been the main shopping drag since Blackpool's earliest days
By Claire Lark
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:36 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 11:37 GMT

Bank Hey Street has been home to the big department stores through the years including RHO Hills, Binns and Lewis’s and still is where everyone heads to. It has seen lots of changes, the most significant being in the 1970s when it was pedestrianised. These pictures show the street and its shops down the decades.

After Bank Hey Street was pedestrianised in 1973

1. Bank Hey Street memories

After Bank Hey Street was pedestrianised in 1973 Photo: National World

Pedestrianisation in 1973

2. Bank Hey Street Memories

Pedestrianisation in 1973 Photo: National World

Can you remember when they pedestrianised Bank Hey Street?

3. Bank Hey Street Memories

Can you remember when they pedestrianised Bank Hey Street? Photo: National World

This is where Boots is now. The photo was taken because the new store had been announced

4. Bank Hey Street Memories

This is where Boots is now. The photo was taken because the new store had been announced Photo: National World

This was May 1973 - a digger at work in Bank Hey Street

5. Bank Hey Street Memories

This was May 1973 - a digger at work in Bank Hey Street Photo: National World

The caption on the back of thisd 1935 photo says - 'Another part of old Blackpool is going. The old buildings in Bank Hey Street, which are said to date back to 1840, and have been something of an eyesore as auctioneers' and rock sellers' stands, are being demolished and replaced by ultra modern shops with cream and green frontage. They were talking about Lewis's

6. Bank Hey Street Memories

The caption on the back of thisd 1935 photo says - 'Another part of old Blackpool is going. The old buildings in Bank Hey Street, which are said to date back to 1840, and have been something of an eyesore as auctioneers' and rock sellers' stands, are being demolished and replaced by ultra modern shops with cream and green frontage. They were talking about Lewis's Photo: National World

