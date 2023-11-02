21 nostalgic pictures of Bank Hey Street in Blackpool from the early days to 1970s pedestrianisation
It’s the street which binds the town centre together and has been the main shopping drag since Blackpool's earliest days
By Claire Lark
Published 2nd Nov 2023
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 11:37 GMT
Bank Hey Street has been home to the big department stores through the years including RHO Hills, Binns and Lewis’s and still is where everyone heads to. It has seen lots of changes, the most significant being in the 1970s when it was pedestrianised. These pictures show the street and its shops down the decades.
