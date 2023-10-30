News you can trust since 1873
19 nostalgic photos of Blackpool car parks and the cars we drove through the years

They might not be the most interesting aspect of our lives but you’d miss them if they disappeared.
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:39 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 14:39 GMT

We’re talking car parks – the multi-storeys, the tiny ones which have served a purpose for derelict land and the ones which are prime parking areas for Blackpool’s attractions. Some of these are still around but many have disappeared from our landscape to make way for either newer versions or for a completely different purpose. And the cars… check out the cars. Ford Escorts, Sapphires and earlier ones such as Hillman Imps and Vauxall Vivas.

Another picture of Albert Road Car Park in 1999

1. Where we parked our cars...

Another picture of Albert Road Car Park in 1999 Photo: Mike Foster

The Albert Road car park in 1999

2. Where we parked our cars...

The Albert Road car park in 1999 Photo: Martin Bostock

Still a car park on the site of the old Grosvenor Hotel, but this is how it was in 2007

3. Where we parked our cars...

Still a car park on the site of the old Grosvenor Hotel, but this is how it was in 2007 Photo: Bill Johnson

The car park at Castle Gate - can you place this?

4. Where we parked our cars...

The car park at Castle Gate - can you place this? Photo: Mike Foster

How Central Car Park used to be...

5. Where we parked our cars...

How Central Car Park used to be... Photo: Dawn Castle

Bloomfield Road bridge and car park in 2001

6. Where we parked our cars...

Bloomfield Road bridge and car park in 2001 Photo: Mike Foster

