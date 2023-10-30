19 nostalgic photos of Blackpool car parks and the cars we drove through the years
They might not be the most interesting aspect of our lives but you’d miss them if they disappeared.
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:39 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 14:39 GMT
We’re talking car parks – the multi-storeys, the tiny ones which have served a purpose for derelict land and the ones which are prime parking areas for Blackpool’s attractions. Some of these are still around but many have disappeared from our landscape to make way for either newer versions or for a completely different purpose. And the cars… check out the cars. Ford Escorts, Sapphires and earlier ones such as Hillman Imps and Vauxall Vivas.
