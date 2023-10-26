15 wicked Blackpool scenes of Halloween nights out at Blackpool bars and clubs in the 90s and 00s
Never a better reason to head into town than for a Halloween event - and Blackpool definitely knew how to do it.
By Claire Lark
Published 31st Oct 2022, 11:13 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:17 BST
These pictures rewind to the 1990s and 2000s at Heaven and Hell, Club Sanuk and some of the resort’s pubs. There are some incredible costumes as well as pictures of brilliant events which were held to raise money for chairty, with a spooky twist of course. Are you pictured?
