15 wicked Blackpool scenes of Halloween nights out at Blackpool bars and clubs in the 90s and 00s

Never a better reason to head into town than for a Halloween event - and Blackpool definitely knew how to do it.
By Claire Lark
Published 31st Oct 2022, 11:13 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:17 BST

These pictures rewind to the 1990s and 2000s at Heaven and Hell, Club Sanuk and some of the resort’s pubs. There are some incredible costumes as well as pictures of brilliant events which were held to raise money for chairty, with a spooky twist of course. Are you pictured?

This was 2006 at Club Sanuk

1. Out out at Halloween

This was 2006 at Club Sanuk Photo: Submit

A scene from Heaven and Hell - are you pictured? Photo courtesy of Kelby Garside and Facebook group Heaven and Hell - the pictures

2. Out out at Halloween

A scene from Heaven and Hell - are you pictured? Photo courtesy of Kelby Garside and Facebook group Heaven and Hell - the pictures Photo: Kelby Garside

Ready for Halloween at the Sandpiper in Cleveleys, a pub which is sadly long gone. Pictured are Craig Kay, Kathryn Cunningham and Sarah McLellan

3. Out out at Halloween

Ready for Halloween at the Sandpiper in Cleveleys, a pub which is sadly long gone. Pictured are Craig Kay, Kathryn Cunningham and Sarah McLellan Photo: Martin Bostock

This was at the Hole in One when Blackpool and Fylde Ladies Tea Club held a Halloween charity event. Brilliant costumes from Sue Chatterton, Pauline Servant, Kanet Brakewell, and Fiona Brabin

4. Out out at Halloween

This was at the Hole in One when Blackpool and Fylde Ladies Tea Club held a Halloween charity event. Brilliant costumes from Sue Chatterton, Pauline Servant, Kanet Brakewell, and Fiona Brabin Photo: Becky Matthews

Halloween at Club Sanuk in 2006

5. Out out at Halloween

Halloween at Club Sanuk in 2006 Photo: Submit

Guilty Pleasures event for Halloween at The Residence, Poulton

6. Out out at Halloween

Guilty Pleasures event for Halloween at The Residence, Poulton Photo: Submit

