21 nostalgia soaked photos of Blackpool Talbot Square through the years

By Claire Lark
Published 28th Feb 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 19:54 BST

These incredible pictures show one of Blackpool’s oldest areas – Talbot Square.

The area has recently undergone extensive renovations but it is still hugely recognisable, flanked by buildings which haven’t changed for decades – except where the iconic Yates’s Wine Lodge once stood.

It was once known as Belle Vue Square and became the focal point of the town with the Town Hall, Clifton Hotel, North Pier and Yates’s. These pictures also show its use for the Illuminations switch-on, VE Day celebrations and when Blackpool FC won the FA Cup in 1953, it was the natural choice for the homecoming parade.

In case you missed them: Lost Archives: 23 rarely seen images of Blackpool in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town

22 charming photos of Blackpool in its heyday - its streets, beach and shops through a lost era

17 poignant scenes of Blackpool Central Station - the lost gateway to the resort for generations of tourists

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Talbot Square is at the heart of Blackpool, it's a focal point and has a long history

. Talbot Square Nostalgia

Talbot Square is at the heart of Blackpool, it's a focal point and has a long history Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Talbot Square in Blackpool, with the Theatre Royal and Talbot Dining Rooms in the background, circa 1893

. Talbot Square Nostalgia

Talbot Square in Blackpool, with the Theatre Royal and Talbot Dining Rooms in the background, circa 1893 Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

Photo Sales
Perhaps Blackpool's most famous watering hole, Yates's Wine Lodge, was already a landmark when this picture of Talbot Square was taken in the early 1900s. It is still so recognisable

. Talbot Square Nostalgia

Perhaps Blackpool's most famous watering hole, Yates's Wine Lodge, was already a landmark when this picture of Talbot Square was taken in the early 1900s. It is still so recognisable Photo: Historical

Photo Sales
Not a sight you will see anymore. The elephants on their way to Tower Circus in 1960

. Talbot Square Nostalgia

Not a sight you will see anymore. The elephants on their way to Tower Circus in 1960 Photo: Historical

Photo Sales
The scene in Talbot Square during the build up to the switch on of the 1996 Blackpool Illuminations

. Talbot Square Nostalgia

The scene in Talbot Square during the build up to the switch on of the 1996 Blackpool Illuminations Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
A turn of the century photo of Talbot square. The pavilion in the centre was a water fountain

. Talbot Square Nostalgia

A turn of the century photo of Talbot square. The pavilion in the centre was a water fountain Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Smoke across the sea as a pleasure steamer leaves the North Pier jetty in this Victorian photograph taken from Talbot Square. It's 1885, no tram lines, possible gas lamp on right

. Talbot Square Nostalgia

Smoke across the sea as a pleasure steamer leaves the North Pier jetty in this Victorian photograph taken from Talbot Square. It's 1885, no tram lines, possible gas lamp on right Photo: Historical

Photo Sales
American servicemen stationed at Warton parading through Talbot Square, 1940s

. Talbot Square Nostalgia

American servicemen stationed at Warton parading through Talbot Square, 1940s Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
American serviceman stationed at Warton parading through Talbot Square in Blackpool, 1940s

. Talbot Square Nostalgia

American serviceman stationed at Warton parading through Talbot Square in Blackpool, 1940s Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Talbot Square is at the heart of Blackpool, it's a focal point and has a long history

1. Talbot Square Nostalgia

Talbot Square is at the heart of Blackpool, it's a focal point and has a long history Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Talbot Square in Blackpool, with the Theatre Royal and Talbot Dining Rooms in the background, circa 1893

2. Talbot Square Nostalgia

Talbot Square in Blackpool, with the Theatre Royal and Talbot Dining Rooms in the background, circa 1893 Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

Photo Sales
Perhaps Blackpool's most famous watering hole, Yates's Wine Lodge, was already a landmark when this picture of Talbot Square was taken in the early 1900s. It is still so recognisable

3. Talbot Square Nostalgia

Perhaps Blackpool's most famous watering hole, Yates's Wine Lodge, was already a landmark when this picture of Talbot Square was taken in the early 1900s. It is still so recognisable Photo: Historical

Photo Sales
Not a sight you will see anymore. The elephants on their way to Tower Circus in 1960

4. Talbot Square Nostalgia

Not a sight you will see anymore. The elephants on their way to Tower Circus in 1960 Photo: Historical

Photo Sales
The scene in Talbot Square during the build up to the switch on of the 1996 Blackpool Illuminations

5. Talbot Square Nostalgia

The scene in Talbot Square during the build up to the switch on of the 1996 Blackpool Illuminations Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
A turn of the century photo of Talbot square. The pavilion in the centre was a water fountain

6. Talbot Square Nostalgia

A turn of the century photo of Talbot square. The pavilion in the centre was a water fountain Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNorth PierTown Hall