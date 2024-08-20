The area has recently undergone extensive renovations but it is still hugely recognisable, flanked by buildings which haven’t changed for decades – except where the iconic Yates’s Wine Lodge once stood.
It was once known as Belle Vue Square and became the focal point of the town with the Town Hall, Clifton Hotel, North Pier and Yates’s. These pictures also show its use for the Illuminations switch-on, VE Day celebrations and when Blackpool FC won the FA Cup in 1953, it was the natural choice for the homecoming parade.
. Talbot Square Nostalgia
Talbot Square is at the heart of Blackpool, it's a focal point and has a long history Photo: National World
. Talbot Square Nostalgia
Talbot Square in Blackpool, with the Theatre Royal and Talbot Dining Rooms in the background, circa 1893 Photo: London Stereoscopic Company
. Talbot Square Nostalgia
Perhaps Blackpool's most famous watering hole, Yates's Wine Lodge, was already a landmark when this picture of Talbot Square was taken in the early 1900s. It is still so recognisable Photo: Historical
. Talbot Square Nostalgia
Not a sight you will see anymore. The elephants on their way to Tower Circus in 1960 Photo: Historical
. Talbot Square Nostalgia
The scene in Talbot Square during the build up to the switch on of the 1996 Blackpool Illuminations Photo: Mike Foster
. Talbot Square Nostalgia
A turn of the century photo of Talbot square. The pavilion in the centre was a water fountain Photo: submit
. Talbot Square Nostalgia
Smoke across the sea as a pleasure steamer leaves the North Pier jetty in this Victorian photograph taken from Talbot Square. It's 1885, no tram lines, possible gas lamp on right Photo: Historical
. Talbot Square Nostalgia
American servicemen stationed at Warton parading through Talbot Square, 1940s Photo: Submit
. Talbot Square Nostalgia
American serviceman stationed at Warton parading through Talbot Square in Blackpool, 1940s Photo: Submit
