21 memorable pictures of school sports days in Blackpool and across the Fylde - right back to the old days
Whether you loved them or loathed them, school sports days bring memories flooding back.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:26 BST
Sack races, egg and spoon races (with real eggs) balancing bean bags and the three legged race - those of a certain age will remember them all. These pictures cross several decades and remember sports days in Blackpool and other areas of the Fylde Coast.
In case you missed them: 20 retro pictures of teenagers in Year 11 at Blackpool high schools back to the 00s
Famous people in Blackpool: 25 celebrities including actors, sports stars, royals and singers spotted by Blackpool Gazette readers in Blackpool
Page 1 of 3