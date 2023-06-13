News you can trust since 1873
21 memorable pictures of school sports days in Blackpool and across the Fylde - right back to the old days

Whether you loved them or loathed them, school sports days bring memories flooding back.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:26 BST

Sack races, egg and spoon races (with real eggs) balancing bean bags and the three legged race - those of a certain age will remember them all. These pictures cross several decades and remember sports days in Blackpool and other areas of the Fylde Coast.

The start of the upper junior wheelbarrow race for boys and girls at Carters Charity School sports day, 1966

1. Sports Day Memories

The start of the upper junior wheelbarrow race for boys and girls at Carters Charity School sports day, 1966 Photo: staff

Busy Bees Nursery sports day at the Mount Pavillion. Pictured is Tahlia Ramsay, Aimee McGuirk, Bailey Grove and Daniel Lark

2. Sports Day Memories

Busy Bees Nursery sports day at the Mount Pavillion. Pictured is Tahlia Ramsay, Aimee McGuirk, Bailey Grove and Daniel Lark Photo: Daniel Martino

Year 10 and 11 pupils from schools across the region took part in a Gold Factor Sports Event sports day at Stanley Park, Blackpool. Pictured is Jack Northrop, 2009

3. Sports Day Memories

Year 10 and 11 pupils from schools across the region took part in a Gold Factor Sports Event sports day at Stanley Park, Blackpool. Pictured is Jack Northrop, 2009 Photo: Paul Greenwood

Highfield Girls Modern School sports day prizes presented by Councillor Mrs R Sudlow to junior champion Hilda Harrison (far left) and joint senior champions Louie Porter and Rita Randall in 1946

4. Sports Day Memories

Highfield Girls Modern School sports day prizes presented by Councillor Mrs R Sudlow to junior champion Hilda Harrison (far left) and joint senior champions Louie Porter and Rita Randall in 1946 Photo: staff

Amy Kelsall is put through her paces in 2009

5. Sports Day Memories

Amy Kelsall is put through her paces in 2009 Photo: Paul Greenwood

Blackpool Schools Sports Day at Stanley Park - St George's pupils cheer on their team mates

6. Sports Day Memories

Blackpool Schools Sports Day at Stanley Park - St George's pupils cheer on their team mates Photo: Daniel Martino

Multi Skills inclusion sports day at Millfield School

7. wbeg-16-06-23-millfield school-NW

Multi Skills inclusion sports day at Millfield School Photo: Paul Heyes

Children celebrate sports day at Burn Naze Primary School in 1947

8. Sports Day Memories

Children celebrate sports day at Burn Naze Primary School in 1947 Photo: submit

