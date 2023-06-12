Although they are still doing their GCSEs many Year 11 pupils at schools across Blackpool and Fylde have, or are about to, officially leave school.
It’s a pivotal moment as one chapter closes and another one begins. But do you remember your Year 11 school year? Finally at the top of the school, knowing everything there was to know, anticipating GCSEs, looking forward to school proms and decided what to do next. It was a time of big decisions. All these pictures show kids in their final year at school… you might be pictured.
1. Back to Year 11
Year 11 students from the Montgomery School Leisure and Tourism course, the first exam entrants of 2010 Photo: National World
2. Back to Year 11
Year 11 students at Saint Aidan’s Technology College, who studied BTEC in travel and Tourism, were presented with Welcome Host certificates. Chelsea Bragg and Luis Hithersay with Hannah Morrell from the School Liaison Team at Blackpool and the Fylde College Photo: submit
3. Back to Year 11
Year 11 students at Cardinal Allen, Fleetwood show their delight at the improved performance scores, 2006 Photo: National World
4. Back to Year 11
Hodgson Academy was working with Blackpool Sixth Form as it became a designated teaching school.
George Canning (Blackpool Sixth Student Governor), John Boyle (Blackpool Sixth Chair of Governors) Georgie Toft (Blackpool Sixth Senior Student), Tony Nicholson (Head of Hodgson Academy), Gemma Collins (Year 11 pupil at Hodgson Academy), Keith Ryder, Felicity Greeves (Principal of Blackpool Sixth), Richard Jefferson (Year 11 pupil at Hodgson Academy). Photo: submit
5. Back to Year 11
School league tables for Blackpool and Fylde. Beacon Hill High celebrated a CVA score which put them in the top 1% in the country in English. Pictured with Year 11 English books are Elouise Leivers and Shaun Whelanm 2009 Photo: Rob Lock
6. Back to Year 11
Carr Hill School netball team- Rachel Bennett, Emily Park, Verity Collins (Capt.), Stephanie Chatter and Lois Bunce. At the front, Jade Callaghan, Becky Warner, Lucie Marquis and Jessica Connors. Photo: Mike Foster
7. Back to Year 11
Pupils from schools across the region took part in a Gold Factor Sports Event sports day at Stanley Park, 2009
Coaches from Blackpool FC and Blackpool Wyre and Fylde Athletics clubs put the kids through their paces. Pictured is Jack Northrop Photo: Paul Greenwood
8. Back to Year 11
Commonwealth Gold Medallist Craig Heap was at Collegiate School in Blackpool to present their sports awards. Craig (centre) with Year 11 award recipients Abbie Franks and Tony Lucas, 2011 Photo: Rob Lock