20 glittering memories of High School Proms in Blackpool - including Palatine High, Collegiate and Hodgson

They are the biggest events on the school calendar and after weeks of exams, school proms are the finest way to celebrate.

By Claire Lark
Published 15th May 2023, 15:45 BST

Beautiful gowns, sharp suits, hair, make-up and that all important mode of transport, they are memorable occasions.

These photos throw back the years to those wonderful days – are you pictured?

Year 11 students from Palatine School at the De Vere Hotel in 2010

1. High School Prom Memories

Year 11 students from Palatine School at the De Vere Hotel in 2010 Photo: Rob Lock

Hodgson High School leavers prom at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool. L-R ABigail Pritchard, Evie Faraday, Helen Dawson and Philippa Stock

2. School Prom Memories

Hodgson High School leavers prom at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool. L-R ABigail Pritchard, Evie Faraday, Helen Dawson and Philippa Stock Photo: Martin Bostock

Kieran Tiunan, Andrew Milnes, Nick Brown and Daniel Birch - Hodgson High School leavers prom at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool.

3. High School Prom Memories

Kieran Tiunan, Andrew Milnes, Nick Brown and Daniel Birch - Hodgson High School leavers prom at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool. Photo: Martin Bostock

Hodgson High School's Clara Littler, Becky Didsbury, Steph Roberts and Emma Beardsmore in 2010

4. High School Prom Memories

Hodgson High School's Clara Littler, Becky Didsbury, Steph Roberts and Emma Beardsmore in 2010 Photo: Martin Bostock

