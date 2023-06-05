News you can trust since 1873
19 dazzling scenes which remember high school proms in Blackpool ten years ago

High School Proms are the biggest events on the school calendar and are the finest way to celebrate the end of GCSEs
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

Beautiful gowns, sharp suits, hair, make-up and that all important mode of transport, they are memorable occasions.

These photos throw back the years to those wonderful days – are you pictured?

Hodgson High School prom, 2013

1. High School Prom Memories

Hodgson High School prom, 2013 Photo: Daniel Martino

Hodgson High School prom - Yvan Hickson, Sammy Goodrick, Emma Bradshaw and Hannah Robinson

2. High School Prom Memories

Hodgson High School prom - Yvan Hickson, Sammy Goodrick, Emma Bradshaw and Hannah Robinson Photo: Daniel Martino

Hodgson High School prom - Tom Minns, April Keen and Marco Cetrulo.

3. High School Prom Memories

Hodgson High School prom - Tom Minns, April Keen and Marco Cetrulo. Photo: Daniel Martino

Hodgson High School prom - Alex Papa, Ainsley Bates and Harry Jordan.

4. High School Prom Memories

Hodgson High School prom - Alex Papa, Ainsley Bates and Harry Jordan. Photo: Daniel Martino

Hodgson High School prom - Charlotte Edgington, Phil Shaw and Georgia Brown

5. High School Prom Memories

Hodgson High School prom - Charlotte Edgington, Phil Shaw and Georgia Brown Photo: Daniel Martino

St Bedes High School Y11 boys ahead of their school prom at Ribby Hall, 2013

6. High School Prom Memories

St Bedes High School Y11 boys ahead of their school prom at Ribby Hall, 2013 Photo: submit

Hodgson High School prom - Daniel Lomas, Sophie Eaves, Natasha Falkingham and Victoria Shuttleworth

7. High School Prom Memories

Hodgson High School prom - Daniel Lomas, Sophie Eaves, Natasha Falkingham and Victoria Shuttleworth Photo: Daniel Martino

Carr Hill High School prom, 2013

8. High School Prom Memories

Carr Hill High School prom, 2013 Photo: submit

