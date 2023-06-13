News you can trust since 1873
Famous people in Blackpool: 25 celebrities including actors, sports stars, royals and singers spotted by Blackpool Gazette readers in Blackpool

Blackpool has seen countless famous faces grace the resort with their presence over the years.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

We asked readers on our Facebook page to name the most famous person they have seen in Blackpool – and we got hundreds of responses.

Home-grown heroes, Hollywood stars, sporting legends, royals and singers have all been spotted either just out and about in the city, enjoying a special visit or performing to fans.

Here are 25 we’ve picked for our famous faces gallery and spotted in Blackpool by you!

Most famous as 007, Pierce Brosnan makes the list

2. Pierce Brosnan

Most famous as 007, Pierce Brosnan makes the list Photo: Tristan Fewings

"Being a black cab driver for 25 years, too many to list. But the best tipper was Chris Evans. He turned the lights on, I picked him up on an account job nothing to pay, but he slipped me £30@ - Tom Martin

3. Chris Evans

"Being a black cab driver for 25 years, too many to list. But the best tipper was Chris Evans. He turned the lights on, I picked him up on an account job nothing to pay, but he slipped me £[email protected] - Tom Martin Photo: Joe Giddens

Neil David Hollowell said: "Bjork having photos taken in front of Tower Lounge. Had Poloroid camera she looked straight at me pulled tongue out took photo and turned her back on me. I still have photo."

4. Bjork

Neil David Hollowell said: "Bjork having photos taken in front of Tower Lounge. Had Poloroid camera she looked straight at me pulled tongue out took photo and turned her back on me. I still have photo." Photo: submit

Dave J Simon: "Once I was walking my dog, South Beach, and Andrew Lincoln from Walking Dead was just stood their admiring the view"

5. Andrew Lincoln

Dave J Simon: "Once I was walking my dog, South Beach, and Andrew Lincoln from Walking Dead was just stood their admiring the view" Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Hélèna Nelson: "Simon Weston in the flagship. Top bloke"

6. Simon Weston

Hélèna Nelson: "Simon Weston in the flagship. Top bloke" Photo: Daniel Martino

Lynn Adele: "Freddie Mercury 1973…. Queen were playing for the College Rag ball, just as Seven Seas of Rhye was released! A very lucky booking by whoever was responsible"

7. Freddie Mercury

Lynn Adele: "Freddie Mercury 1973…. Queen were playing for the College Rag ball, just as Seven Seas of Rhye was released! A very lucky booking by whoever was responsible" Photo: Keystone

Hayley Varley worked at the cafe on South Pier and among others, she saw 1980s pop sensations Bucks Fizz

8. Bucks Fizz

Hayley Varley worked at the cafe on South Pier and among others, she saw 1980s pop sensations Bucks Fizz Photo: Keystone

