Through the decades we have been able to take advantage of the theme park being right here on the Fylde Coast and because of that we remember how it has changed through the years. New rides, old rides and lost rides – it’s ever evolving and that’s why it’s one of Blackpool’s biggest success stories. These photos concentrate on the lost rides, the ones we enjoyed as kids, the familiar names still bring a smile to the face. There are some older ones too. Send us your Pleasure Beach memories – particularly about the Big Dipper which is 100 years old this year. [email protected]