21 evocative pictures of lost rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach including Wild Mouse, Space Invader and Noah's Ark

How lucky are we in Blackpool to have the Pleasure Beach right on our doorstep?

By Claire Lark
1 hour ago

Through the decades we have been able to take advantage of the theme park being right here on the Fylde Coast and because of that we remember how it has changed through the years. New rides, old rides and lost rides – it’s ever evolving and that’s why it’s one of Blackpool’s biggest success stories. These photos concentrate on the lost rides, the ones we enjoyed as kids, the familiar names still bring a smile to the face. There are some older ones too. Send us your Pleasure Beach memories – particularly about the Big Dipper which is 100 years old this year. [email protected]

1. Lost Rides

Space Invader was a massive hit - this was July 1984

2. Lost Rides

The Dive Bomber provided wartime thrills for workers. Servicemen and women in the crowds, 1943 on Whit Sunday

3. Lost Rides

A fabulous picture of Noah's Ark in the 00s. Everyone remembers it...

4. Lost Rides

The big slide at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Fun House, 1960. Pictured are Ted Hayes and his sons. Sent in by John Terry Hayes

Blackpool Pleasure Beach