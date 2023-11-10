News you can trust since 1873
21 brilliant pictures of Blackpool's famous Ma Kelly's from cabarets to fun nights out

Ma Kelly’s is a popular cabaret bar with six venues in the resort.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Nov 2023, 14:25 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 14:25 GMT

It is loved by locals and tourists for its lively atmosphere, cabaret, karaoke and sociable fun. These pictures are from our archives and pick up opening nights, charity events, karaoke and the cabaret. Are you pictured?

Gary Smith, Victoria Grace, Nina and Carl Smith in 2010

1. Ma Kelly's - the memories

Gary Smith, Victoria Grace, Nina and Carl Smith in 2010 Photo: rob lock

The opening of Frankie's Lounge at Ma Kelly's. Phil Gibson (left) and Kenny G.

2. Ma Kelly's - the memories

The opening of Frankie's Lounge at Ma Kelly's. Phil Gibson (left) and Kenny G. Photo: Bill Johnson

Alice Barry from TV's Shameless in her red bra, raising money for Red Nose day outside Ma Kelly's, Dickson Rd., Blackpool. With her are, from left, her partner Jeff Hewitt, Carol Kaye and Ma Kelly's general manager Mick Sugden

3. Ma Kelly's - the memories

Alice Barry from TV's Shameless in her red bra, raising money for Red Nose day outside Ma Kelly's, Dickson Rd., Blackpool. With her are, from left, her partner Jeff Hewitt, Carol Kaye and Ma Kelly's general manager Mick Sugden Photo: Bill Johnson

The opening of Frankie's Lounge at Ma Kelly's. Pictured is Ray King

4. Ma Kelly's - the memories

The opening of Frankie's Lounge at Ma Kelly's. Pictured is Ray King Photo: Bill Johnson

Shaunna Taylor singing on stage

5. Ma Kelly's - the memories

Shaunna Taylor singing on stage Photo: National World

Official opening night of Ma Kelly's on Talbot Road in 2010. Manager Mick Sugden with showgirls

6. Ma Kelly's - the memories

Official opening night of Ma Kelly's on Talbot Road in 2010. Manager Mick Sugden with showgirls Photo: rob lock

