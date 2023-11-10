21 brilliant pictures of Blackpool's famous Ma Kelly's from cabarets to fun nights out
Ma Kelly’s is a popular cabaret bar with six venues in the resort.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Nov 2023, 14:25 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 14:25 GMT
It is loved by locals and tourists for its lively atmosphere, cabaret, karaoke and sociable fun. These pictures are from our archives and pick up opening nights, charity events, karaoke and the cabaret. Are you pictured?
