19 nostalgic Blackpool photos to take you back to 1998 including Rocky Horror Show, Club Sanuk and The Big One

1998 is actually 25 years ago – it feels like yesterday, right?
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:20 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:21 GMT

These pictures showcase a year in our great town with events which many will still remember. They feature annual community events through to clubs, Miss Blackpool, local business and sport. Spotted anyone you remember?

Rocky horror audiences: 12 years on, audiences are still dressing to impress - as these dancers from the Pleasure Beach "Mystique" show did for the Grand Theatre treat in 1998

1. Blackpool, 1998

Rocky horror audiences: 12 years on, audiences are still dressing to impress - as these dancers from the Pleasure Beach "Mystique" show did for the Grand Theatre treat in 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

Miss Blackpool 1998, Caroline Loeben of Cleveleys

2. Blackpool, 1998

Miss Blackpool 1998, Caroline Loeben of Cleveleys Photo: Martin Bostock

Blackpool and Fylde AC promotion winning mens team winner of Fylde Sports Team of the Year 1998

3. Blackpool, 1998

Blackpool and Fylde AC promotion winning mens team winner of Fylde Sports Team of the Year 1998 Photo: National World

The Northern regional final of the 1998 Crown Trade Young Decorator of the Year took place at Blackpool and Fylde College Bispham campus, with three local students taking part. Pic shows Peter Geary

4. Blackpool, 1998

The Northern regional final of the 1998 Crown Trade Young Decorator of the Year took place at Blackpool and Fylde College Bispham campus, with three local students taking part. Pic shows Peter Geary Photo: Rob Lock

PC Allan Johnson and PC Christine Driver from the mounted division based at Hutton on patrol in Blackpool for late night shopping

5. Blackpool, 1998

PC Allan Johnson and PC Christine Driver from the mounted division based at Hutton on patrol in Blackpool for late night shopping Photo: Dawn Castle

Cherie Blair laughs as she chooses an Indian take-away meal for 20 people with the help of nine-year old Shuhel Miah, the son of the manager of the Sunam Curry restaurant in Blackpool

6. Blackpool, 1998

Cherie Blair laughs as she chooses an Indian take-away meal for 20 people with the help of nine-year old Shuhel Miah, the son of the manager of the Sunam Curry restaurant in Blackpool Photo: Louisa Buller

