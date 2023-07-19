News you can trust since 1873
37 scenes of The Syndicate taking you right back to Blackpool's Superclub of the 00s

The decade of the noughties belonged to The Syndicate nightclub in Blackpool
By Claire Lark
Published 1st Apr 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST

Catapulted to clubland centre stage, the music venue, which could accommodate 5,000 people, was a superclub. It was intense and the biggest music venue in the North West. Week in, week out from opening its doors in 2002, it was packed with capacity numbers. It had three levels of floor space, a VIP floor – and a revolving dance floor.

These photos are from some of the most memorable nights showing crowd scenes and the DJs who kept the music spinning. There was a teen night too – the kids featured loved it. They would be in their thirties now. Celebrities and the crowd from Manchester’s Hacienda were also frequent visitors.

Feeling the energy in the 2009 - DJ Paul Taylor

1. The Syndicate

Feeling the energy in the 2009 - DJ Paul Taylor Photo: submit

Lucie Jones, who starred on X-Factor, performing in 2009

2. The Syndicate

Lucie Jones, who starred on X-Factor, performing in 2009 Photo: submit

This was in 2009 when the Hacienda crowd joined Blackpool revellers at The Syndicate

3. Syndicate Memories

This was in 2009 when the Hacienda crowd joined Blackpool revellers at The Syndicate Photo: Submit

So many memories. This was Retro at The Syndicate, 2010

4. The Syndicate

So many memories. This was Retro at The Syndicate, 2010 Photo: submit

DJ Dave Pearce at The Syndicate, 2008

5. The Syndicate

DJ Dave Pearce at The Syndicate, 2008 Photo: Submit

This was where it all began - opening night in 2002

6. The Syndicate

This was where it all began - opening night in 2002 Photo: Martin Bostock

Sam Barnett, who was 18, ran the lighting system at The Syndicate. He is pictured here at the mixing desk in 2008

7. The Syndicate

Sam Barnett, who was 18, ran the lighting system at The Syndicate. He is pictured here at the mixing desk in 2008 Photo: Rob Lock

Lit up - The Syndicate in 2006

8. The Syndicate

Lit up - The Syndicate in 2006 Photo: Submit

