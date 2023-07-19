The decade of the noughties belonged to The Syndicate nightclub in Blackpool

Catapulted to clubland centre stage, the music venue, which could accommodate 5,000 people, was a superclub. It was intense and the biggest music venue in the North West. Week in, week out from opening its doors in 2002, it was packed with capacity numbers. It had three levels of floor space, a VIP floor – and a revolving dance floor.

These photos are from some of the most memorable nights showing crowd scenes and the DJs who kept the music spinning. There was a teen night too – the kids featured loved it. They would be in their thirties now. Celebrities and the crowd from Manchester’s Hacienda were also frequent visitors.

The Syndicate Feeling the energy in the 2009 - DJ Paul Taylor

The Syndicate Lucie Jones, who starred on X-Factor, performing in 2009

Syndicate Memories This was in 2009 when the Hacienda crowd joined Blackpool revellers at The Syndicate

The Syndicate So many memories. This was Retro at The Syndicate, 2010

The Syndicate DJ Dave Pearce at The Syndicate, 2008

The Syndicate This was where it all began - opening night in 2002

The Syndicate Sam Barnett, who was 18, ran the lighting system at The Syndicate. He is pictured here at the mixing desk in 2008

The Syndicate Lit up - The Syndicate in 2006