37 scenes of The Syndicate taking you right back to Blackpool's Superclub of the 00s
The decade of the noughties belonged to The Syndicate nightclub in Blackpool
By Claire Lark
Published 1st Apr 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST
Catapulted to clubland centre stage, the music venue, which could accommodate 5,000 people, was a superclub. It was intense and the biggest music venue in the North West. Week in, week out from opening its doors in 2002, it was packed with capacity numbers. It had three levels of floor space, a VIP floor – and a revolving dance floor.
These photos are from some of the most memorable nights showing crowd scenes and the DJs who kept the music spinning. There was a teen night too – the kids featured loved it. They would be in their thirties now. Celebrities and the crowd from Manchester’s Hacienda were also frequent visitors.
