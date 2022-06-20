And from Fleetwood through to Lytham, thousands took to the streets in torrential rain and strong winds to cheer as the famous torch made its way around the coast. The many deserving torchbearers got a drenching, but there was more than just the odd tear of pride as they made their way into the resort. In total 139 torchbearers were given their moment to shine on the flame’s 60-mile route from Cumbria to Blackpool Tower which marked the half way point on its journey across the country. Did you brave the monsoon-like conditions to celebrate a moment in history? You might be in our pictures.