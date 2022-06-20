Shelly Woods carries the torch through central Blackpool
Shelly Woods carries the torch through central Blackpool

20 scenes from 10 years ago when the Olympic Games Torch arrived in Blackpool - and everyone got a drenching

It poured and it poured, but nothing could extinguish the pride as the Olympic Games arrived on the Fylde coast ten-years-ago this week.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 20th June 2022, 3:45 pm

Crowds gathered under the limited shelter on Bank Hey Street hours before local hero Shelly Woods arrived at The Tower to make sure they were part of history.

And from Fleetwood through to Lytham, thousands took to the streets in torrential rain and strong winds to cheer as the famous torch made its way around the coast. The many deserving torchbearers got a drenching, but there was more than just the odd tear of pride as they made their way into the resort. In total 139 torchbearers were given their moment to shine on the flame’s 60-mile route from Cumbria to Blackpool Tower which marked the half way point on its journey across the country. Did you brave the monsoon-like conditions to celebrate a moment in history? You might be in our pictures.

1. Olympic Torch

The rain was so heave that the flame on the torch went out and had to be re-lit on the coach

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Olympic

Are you pictured in the crowds here? It was raining... a lot

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Olympic Torch

The Olympic Flame en-route through Fleetwood

Photo: Ben Birchall

4. Olympic Torch

Crowd gathered outside The Mount in Fleetwood

Photo: Martin Bostock

