20 photo memories of school sports teams in Blackpool from the 1990s

These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of sporty students at school in the 1990s.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

They feature team line ups from a range of sports including netball, basketball, football, rugby and athletics from a decade of sporting excellence. Primary and high schools from Blackpool and other areas dotted around the Fylde Coast are all featured.

Greenlands High School (Blackpool), year eight (winners of the Blackpool U13 tournament) and year 11 (winners of Blackpool U16 league) - netball teams. Back, from left, Rachel Buckley, Michelle Wilsden, Laura Moir, Lyndsey Ryan, Gemma Orwin, Raine Davies, Sally Hempel, Clare Pearce, Samantha Moss and Cheryl Ryan. Kneeling, from left, Clare Bennett, Leanne Rushworth, Lynsey Houghton, Vicky McIntyre, Claire Griggs and Joanne Anderson

1. School sports teams 1990s

Greenlands High School (Blackpool), year eight (winners of the Blackpool U13 tournament) and year 11 (winners of Blackpool U16 league) - netball teams. Back, from left, Rachel Buckley, Michelle Wilsden, Laura Moir, Lyndsey Ryan, Gemma Orwin, Raine Davies, Sally Hempel, Clare Pearce, Samantha Moss and Cheryl Ryan. Kneeling, from left, Clare Bennett, Leanne Rushworth, Lynsey Houghton, Vicky McIntyre, Claire Griggs and Joanne Anderson Photo: Bill Johnson

Blackpool Under 14 schools team. Back, from left, Derek Yarwood (joint manager), Mark Walker, Nik Parkinson, Michael Redman, Ben Sly, Tom Thackway, Anthony Pearson, Martin Marlow, Andrew Hogarth and Richard Barnes (joint manager). Front, from left, Dean Brightman, Ricki Taylor, Gavin Faussett, Sean Lawlor (captain), Liam Larkin, Daniel Dawson, Martin Holliday and Carl Riley

2. School sports teams - 90s

Blackpool Under 14 schools team. Back, from left, Derek Yarwood (joint manager), Mark Walker, Nik Parkinson, Michael Redman, Ben Sly, Tom Thackway, Anthony Pearson, Martin Marlow, Andrew Hogarth and Richard Barnes (joint manager). Front, from left, Dean Brightman, Ricki Taylor, Gavin Faussett, Sean Lawlor (captain), Liam Larkin, Daniel Dawson, Martin Holliday and Carl Riley Photo: Bill Johnson

Queen Mary School Hockey team in their 3-0 success over Blackpool and Fylde College, 1999

3. School sports teams - 90s

Queen Mary School Hockey team in their 3-0 success over Blackpool and Fylde College, 1999 Photo: submit

King Edward School Under 15 rugby team

4. School sports teams 1990s

King Edward School Under 15 rugby team Photo: submit

Lytham St Annes High School gymnastics team. Pictured from left, Nicola Mudie, Joely Booth, Heather Mudie, Melissa Conway, Nicola Zeal and Charlotte Ellis

5. School sports teams - 90s

Lytham St Annes High School gymnastics team. Pictured from left, Nicola Mudie, Joely Booth, Heather Mudie, Melissa Conway, Nicola Zeal and Charlotte Ellis Photo: Mike Foster

Rossall School 10-a-side rugby team

6. School sports teams - 90s

Rossall School 10-a-side rugby team Photo: submit

Palatine High School year 9 (front row) and year 10 soccer teams. Back, from left, Lee Clinton, Chris Houston, Ben Berry, Jason McNeill, Daniel Begg, Nicky Wainwright, Scott Elliott, Adam Curnow (captain), Michael Kennerley, Michael Kershaw,Dale Woolhouse and Wayne Gardiner. Front, from left, Adrian Reid, Chris Whiteside, Ben Hall, Mark Truby,Ryan Yeomans (captain), Clark Gratton, Ben Blanchard (captain), Matthew Doughty, Ryan Jones, Matthew Ormerwood

7. School sports teams -1990s

Palatine High School year 9 (front row) and year 10 soccer teams. Back, from left, Lee Clinton, Chris Houston, Ben Berry, Jason McNeill, Daniel Begg, Nicky Wainwright, Scott Elliott, Adam Curnow (captain), Michael Kennerley, Michael Kershaw,Dale Woolhouse and Wayne Gardiner. Front, from left, Adrian Reid, Chris Whiteside, Ben Hall, Mark Truby,Ryan Yeomans (captain), Clark Gratton, Ben Blanchard (captain), Matthew Doughty, Ryan Jones, Matthew Ormerwood Photo: Bill Johnson

Former Mayfield County Primary School (St. Annes ) pupils Scott (left) and David McNiven returned to their old school to present sporting awards. Pictured behind are team captains (from left), Richard Ayres (cricket), Robert Firth (Athletics), Leanne Cove (Netball), Holly Thompson (Athletics) and Daniel Pickering ( football)

8. School sports teams 1990s

Former Mayfield County Primary School (St. Annes ) pupils Scott (left) and David McNiven returned to their old school to present sporting awards. Pictured behind are team captains (from left), Richard Ayres (cricket), Robert Firth (Athletics), Leanne Cove (Netball), Holly Thompson (Athletics) and Daniel Pickering ( football) Photo: Bill Johnson

