News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

20 memories of bingo in Blackpool which show the lost halls, big wins and the people who loved it back in the 90s and 00s

Bingo and the seaside go hand in hand.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

Eyes down in Blackpool’s bingo halls has long been a traditional part of entertainment, not least in the resort’s heyday. As well as the main places to play – Empire, Apollo and Mecca, which is still thriving, smaller bingo venues on the Golden Mile have enticed the holidaymakers through their doors. You can almost hear them calling the numbers on the Golden Mile…

In case you missed them: Blackpool Sandcastle Waterpark - 20 rarely seen photos reveal how different it looked inside when it first opened in the 80s

29 photo memories of the old Lido Pool - Blackpool's favourite baths of the 80s and 90s where kids learned to swim

31 evocative images of Blackpool streets, landmarks, shops and nightclubs which set the scene in the 1990s

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

1. Filming of theat Peter Kaye Thing at Blackpool's Apollo Bingo

Peter Kay at Apollo Bingo back in 1999 at the filming of That Peter Kay Thing

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales

2. Bingo memories

Eyes down - Mecca Bingo in 2002

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Bingo memories

Empire Bingo Blackpool - Elaine Bottomley, and Manager Denise Mason in 1998

Photo: DAVE NELSON

Photo Sales

4. Bingo memories

Emma Wilkinson, Ann Lloyd, Carly Townley, Bev Wing and Julie Needham from Mecca Bingo in Blackpool who took part in a danceathon to raise money for Marie Curie Cancer Care in 2011

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
BingoBlackpoolMecca