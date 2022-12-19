News you can trust since 1873
20 memorable scenes which snapshot a generation of kids at Millfield High School in the decade of the 00s

All these photos are roughly between the years of 2005 and 2009 and capture pupils at Thornton’s high school.

By Claire Lark
34 minutes ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 4:14pm

A specialist college in science, it’s evident the school stood out in the subject with plenty of science based topics and picture opportunities. End of year fun, sports and celebrations were also captured on camera.

1. Millfield High Memories

Millfield High School headteacher Sean Bullen celebrates their Ofsted success with (from left), Leigh Barton (who designed the school's new uniform), Edward Bramhall (head boy) and Emma Bennett (head girl) in 2007

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Millfield High Memories

Members of the Pot Noodle Club at Millfield High School in Thornton, 2005. The club met up every Wednesday for a Pot Noodle and Christian Chat. L-R are Thomas Mawson (12), Alison Stickley (15), Charlotte Ormston (12) and Gemma Lyons (12)

Photo: Mark Pearson

3. Millefield High memories

Head of Millfield High School Alan Harvey retired in July 2006 after almost twenty years at the school

Photo: Rob Lock

4. Millfield High Memories

Millfield High School head teacher Alan Harvey and pupils with the 660 school bus service that was facing the axe in 2006

Photo: Martin Bostock

