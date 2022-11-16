20 fun pictures taking you back to Blackpool pub Uncle Tom's Cabin in the 90s and 00s - the resort's much-loved historic venue
Uncle Tom’s Cabin is one of Blackpool's oldest and most well-known pubs.
Historic and perched on the promenade overlooking the sea with a beer garden at the front, it’s no wonder it has stood the test of time. These days it is known as Ma Kelly’s Showboat and Uncle Tom's Sportsbar but these photos, casting back to the 1990s and 2000s, revisit it at a time when it was simply Uncle Tom’s Cabin – and they knew how to party with events, black tie balls, gigs and party nights.
