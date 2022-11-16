News you can trust since 1873
Local Bay City Rollers fans at Uncle Toms Cabin in 1996. Back, from left, Jean Aspinall, Lorraine Wragg, Amanda Marshall, Catherine Worrall, Lyn Jones. Kneeling, from left, Karen Dewhurst, Katie Mackintosh and Julie Killiner
20 fun pictures taking you back to Blackpool pub Uncle Tom's Cabin in the 90s and 00s - the resort's much-loved historic venue

Uncle Tom’s Cabin is one of Blackpool's oldest and most well-known pubs.

By Claire Lark
2 hours ago
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 5:07pm

Historic and perched on the promenade overlooking the sea with a beer garden at the front, it’s no wonder it has stood the test of time. These days it is known as Ma Kelly’s Showboat and Uncle Tom's Sportsbar but these photos, casting back to the 1990s and 2000s, revisit it at a time when it was simply Uncle Tom’s Cabin – and they knew how to party with events, black tie balls, gigs and party nights.

1. Memories from Uncle Tom's Cabin

One Way at Uncle Tom's Cabin opening night in 2005

Photo: Submit

2. Memories from Uncle Tom's Cabin

World darts champion Phil Taylor with landlord Keith Jones in 1999

Photo: Dawn Castle

3. Memories from Uncle Tom's Cabin

Celebrations at Uncle Toms Cabin in 2006. Are you pictured?

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Memories from Uncle Tom's Cabin

The opening night at the newly Refurbished Uncle Tom's Cabin. Bar staff Sean Tobin and Bonnie Turner raise a glass

Photo: Mark Pearson

