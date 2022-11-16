Historic and perched on the promenade overlooking the sea with a beer garden at the front, it’s no wonder it has stood the test of time. These days it is known as Ma Kelly’s Showboat and Uncle Tom's Sportsbar but these photos, casting back to the 1990s and 2000s, revisit it at a time when it was simply Uncle Tom’s Cabin – and they knew how to party with events, black tie balls, gigs and party nights.