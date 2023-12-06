19 vintage pictures of Christmas in Blackpool down the decades including Lewis's grotto
They just bring back all those memories of Christmas past.
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Dec 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 13:44 GMT
Father Christmas at North Station, his grotto at Lewis’s, Christmas parties in schools in the 1950s… even if they are not your eras, the photos conjure a feeling of nostalgic warmth as Christmas approaches…
