News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

19 vintage pictures of Christmas in Blackpool down the decades including Lewis's grotto

They just bring back all those memories of Christmas past.
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Dec 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 13:44 GMT

Father Christmas at North Station, his grotto at Lewis’s, Christmas parties in schools in the 1950s… even if they are not your eras, the photos conjure a feeling of nostalgic warmth as Christmas approaches…

In case you missed them: 39 magical memories of Christmas Nativity plays at schools in Poulton, Thornton, Cleveleys, Fleetwood and Over Wyre in the 90s and 00s

15 incredible images captured in Blackpool during the big freeze of 1981 - when schools closed and people walked to work

16 rare scenes which capture lost moments in time along Blackpool's famous Golden Mile

A wave from Father Christmas as he leaves North Station in a Rolls Royce for the Co-op Lancastria Toyr Fair in 1972

1. Vintage Christmas

A wave from Father Christmas as he leaves North Station in a Rolls Royce for the Co-op Lancastria Toyr Fair in 1972 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Lytham Infant School Christmas Party 1953

2. Vintage Christmas

Lytham Infant School Christmas Party 1953 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Father Christmas meets children at the Lewis's Store grotto in 1990

3. Vintage Christmas

Father Christmas meets children at the Lewis's Store grotto in 1990 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Three year old Charles Cochrane soon made friends with Father Christmas at the RHO Hills grotto when he visited him told him his hopes for Christmas gifts 1972

4. Vintage Christmas

Three year old Charles Cochrane soon made friends with Father Christmas at the RHO Hills grotto when he visited him told him his hopes for Christmas gifts 1972 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Christmas party at St John Vianney RC School in 1952

5. Vintage Christmas

Christmas party at St John Vianney RC School in 1952 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Father Christmas arrives at Blackpool North Station in 1972

6. Vintage Christmas

Father Christmas arrives at Blackpool North Station in 1972 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPoultonThorntonFleetwoodCleveleys