19 sparkling retro scenes of Blackpool high school proms - including Collegiate, Baines, Lytham St Annes High and Millfield

These pictures go back to the end of the noughties and into the teens and snapshot excited teenagers on their way to their high school proms.

By Claire Lark
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 11:23 BST

The significant events, which have boomed even more in recent times, celebrate the end of high school and GCSEs – they are sensational and memorable events. They are all about dressing up in beautiful dresses, immaculate suits and teenagers having the time of their lives. Are you pictured?

Collegiate High School prom at the De Vere Hotel in 2010

1. High School Prom Memories

Collegiate High School prom at the De Vere Hotel in 2010 Photo: Rob Lock

Lytham St Annes High School Prom at the Hilton Hotel. Joshua McGarry, James Harrison, Katy Vickers, Freya Blackshaw, Tom Nightingale, Rachel Reynolds and Jordan Dale

2. High School Prom Memories

Lytham St Annes High School Prom at the Hilton Hotel. Joshua McGarry, James Harrison, Katy Vickers, Freya Blackshaw, Tom Nightingale, Rachel Reynolds and Jordan Dale Photo: Rob Lock

Collegiate High School - Kersha Buckley, Ashleigh O'Connell, Natalie Jackson, Goldie Gold and Micha McGawley

3. High School Prom Memories

Collegiate High School - Kersha Buckley, Ashleigh O'Connell, Natalie Jackson, Goldie Gold and Micha McGawley Photo: Rob Lock

Collegiate High School - Caprice Minto (left) and Ashleigh Luby

4. High School Prom Memories

Collegiate High School - Caprice Minto (left) and Ashleigh Luby Photo: Rob Lock

BlackpoolMillfieldGCSEs