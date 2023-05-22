19 sparkling retro scenes of Blackpool high school proms - including Collegiate, Baines, Lytham St Annes High and Millfield
These pictures go back to the end of the noughties and into the teens and snapshot excited teenagers on their way to their high school proms.
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 11:23 BST
The significant events, which have boomed even more in recent times, celebrate the end of high school and GCSEs – they are sensational and memorable events. They are all about dressing up in beautiful dresses, immaculate suits and teenagers having the time of their lives. Are you pictured?
In case you missed them: 21 scenes from High School Proms which remember a generation of Blackpool kids leaving school back in the 00s
20 glittering memories of High School Proms in Blackpool - including Palatine High, Collegiate and Hodgson
Page 1 of 5