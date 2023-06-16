News you can trust since 1873
19 scenes which capture life in Blackpool's favourite pubs and bars in the 90s and 00s - including Brannigans, Galleon and Reflex

These photos from the 90s and 00s, celebrate life in Blackpool’s best loved pubs.
By Claire Lark
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

They were always at the heart of the community – you might be pictured…

Damon Savage DJ at the Galleon Yo Fo Mo party

1. Pub Life

Damon Savage DJ at the Galleon Yo Fo Mo party Photo: Dawn Castle

Crowd in Rock Quest 2003 Final at Tower Lounge back in 2003

2. Pub Life

Crowd in Rock Quest 2003 Final at Tower Lounge back in 2003 Photo: Christian Blake

The No.4, Newton Drive

3. Pub Life

The No.4, Newton Drive Photo: Submit

Neil Spiers (left) and Rob Booth suffer the agony of having their chests waxed for Children In Need by Debbie Kenny and Julia Cope at the Clifton Arms Pub, 1998

4. Pub Life

Neil Spiers (left) and Rob Booth suffer the agony of having their chests waxed for Children In Need by Debbie Kenny and Julia Cope at the Clifton Arms Pub, 1998 Photo: John Atkinson

J20's Last Laugh Comedy Search at the No 3, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool. Audience. / pub / number 3 , number three

5. Pub Life

J20's Last Laugh Comedy Search at the No 3, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool. Audience. / pub / number 3 , number three Photo: Bill Johnson

A lads night out at Heaven and Hell

6. Pub Life

A lads night out at Heaven and Hell Photo: submit

Official opening night of Ma Kelly's (formerly The Station) on Talbot Road, 2010. Pic L-R: Steve Wilkinson, Chris Mabberley, Martin Hughes, Susan Potter, Lynn and Richard Lloyd

7. Pub Life

Official opening night of Ma Kelly's (formerly The Station) on Talbot Road, 2010. Pic L-R: Steve Wilkinson, Chris Mabberley, Martin Hughes, Susan Potter, Lynn and Richard Lloyd Photo: Rob Lock

Landlord and Landlady Adrian and Jeanette Clay at the Litten Tree Pub, 2004

8. Pub Life

Landlord and Landlady Adrian and Jeanette Clay at the Litten Tree Pub, 2004 Photo: Mark Pearson

