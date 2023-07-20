19 photos of Blackpool factory staff you may have worked with in the 1990s and 2000s
From Glasdons to Burton Biscuits these great workplace pictures capture the staff who kept Blackpool’s factories in production during a 20 year span.
By Claire Lark
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
The factories you might remember are featured as well as colleagues and bosses who kept the wheels turning. Different trades and businesses are included – you might recognise some faces.
In case you missed them: 27 street scenes of Lytham Road in Blackpool from the 1990s and 2000s
25 pictures of pupils at Blackpool schools in the decade of the 1980s from sports to class line-ups and school trips
Page 1 of 3