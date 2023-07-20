News you can trust since 1873
19 photos of Blackpool factory staff you may have worked with in the 1990s and 2000s

From Glasdons to Burton Biscuits these great workplace pictures capture the staff who kept Blackpool’s factories in production during a 20 year span.
By Claire Lark
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

The factories you might remember are featured as well as colleagues and bosses who kept the wheels turning. Different trades and businesses are included – you might recognise some faces.

The picket line at The Arvin Exhaust Factory, 2000

1. The Factories

The picket line at The Arvin Exhaust Factory, 2000 Photo: Dave Nelson

A sunny day for the Flat Roof Company workers

2. Blackpool, 1973

A sunny day for the Flat Roof Company workers Photo: National World

Staff from Gledhill Water Storage at Squires Gate had picked up a highly commended award in the 1989 Housing Today competition

3. The Factories

Staff from Gledhill Water Storage at Squires Gate had picked up a highly commended award in the 1989 Housing Today competition Photo: National World

Joanne Ashton tests the effects of sunlight on coloured plastics at Glasdons in March 1990

4. The Factories

Joanne Ashton tests the effects of sunlight on coloured plastics at Glasdons in March 1990 Photo: National World

Glassblower David Fleetwood with Glasform director John Ditchfield

5. The Factories

Glassblower David Fleetwood with Glasform director John Ditchfield Photo: National World

Fleetwood net-braider Molly Carter is pictured at Gourock Rope Company, 1981

6. The Factories

Fleetwood net-braider Molly Carter is pictured at Gourock Rope Company, 1981 Photo: National World

Packing assorted biscuits by hand at Fox's Biscuits, Kirkham

7. The Factories

Packing assorted biscuits by hand at Fox's Biscuits, Kirkham Photo: National World

Fylde Metal Processors Ltd, 1985

8. The Factories

Fylde Metal Processors Ltd, 1985 Photo: National World

