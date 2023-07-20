News you can trust since 1873
13 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1973

While Blackpool Zoo elephants took a bath, electricians were fixing bulbs to the top of the Tower for the illuminations.
By Claire Lark
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

This was Blackpool 1973, 50 years ago, and it looked a whole lot different back then.

Photographed 518 feet above Blackpool are (from left ) electricians Dez Clark, Bert Roberts, Paul Hopton and David Neath during their annual task of fittig the Illuminations to Blackpool Tower. The photograph was taken from the crows nest by Evening Gazette photographer Peter Owen in 1973

1. Blackpool, 1973

Photographed 518 feet above Blackpool are (from left ) electricians Dez Clark, Bert Roberts, Paul Hopton and David Neath during their annual task of fittig the Illuminations to Blackpool Tower. The photograph was taken from the crows nest by Evening Gazette photographer Peter Owen in 1973 Photo: submit

The illuminated trams as they were in 1973

2. Blackpool, 1973

The illuminated trams as they were in 1973 Photo: Historical

Gordon Banks and Dave Cromer switching on the illuminations in 1973

3. Blackpool, 1973

Gordon Banks and Dave Cromer switching on the illuminations in 1973 Photo: National World

The Beverley sisters and daughters on Blackpool's North Pier in 1973. From left: Teddy and her daughter Sacha (aged 11), Joy with daughter Babette (eight) and Babs with Joy's 14-year-old daughter, Vicky

4. Blackpool, 1973

The Beverley sisters and daughters on Blackpool's North Pier in 1973. From left: Teddy and her daughter Sacha (aged 11), Joy with daughter Babette (eight) and Babs with Joy's 14-year-old daughter, Vicky Photo: Historical

Fighting to save Grand Theatre in 1973

5. Blackpool, 1973

Fighting to save Grand Theatre in 1973 Photo: submit

North Station Platform in 1973

6. Blackpool, 1973

North Station Platform in 1973 Photo: Submit

The Herbert Ball Collection - North Station Platform 4 January 1973

7. Blackpool, 1973

The Herbert Ball Collection - North Station Platform 4 January 1973 Photo: submit

One of the Red Arrows Gnat fighters nearly gets a parking ticket outside the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, for the Outdoor Leisure Show in 1973

8. Blackpool, 1973

One of the Red Arrows Gnat fighters nearly gets a parking ticket outside the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, for the Outdoor Leisure Show in 1973 Photo: archive

Page 1 of 2
