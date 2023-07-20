While Blackpool Zoo elephants took a bath, electricians were fixing bulbs to the top of the Tower for the illuminations.
This was Blackpool 1973, 50 years ago, and it looked a whole lot different back then.
Photographed 518 feet above Blackpool are (from left ) electricians Dez Clark, Bert Roberts, Paul Hopton and David Neath during their annual task of fittig the Illuminations to Blackpool Tower. The photograph was taken from the crows nest by Evening Gazette photographer Peter Owen in 1973 Photo: submit
The illuminated trams as they were in 1973 Photo: Historical
Gordon Banks and Dave Cromer switching on the illuminations in 1973 Photo: National World
The Beverley sisters and daughters on Blackpool's North Pier in 1973. From left: Teddy and her daughter Sacha (aged 11), Joy with daughter Babette (eight) and Babs with Joy's 14-year-old daughter, Vicky Photo: Historical
Fighting to save Grand Theatre in 1973 Photo: submit
North Station Platform in 1973 Photo: Submit
The Herbert Ball Collection - North Station Platform 4 January 1973 Photo: submit
One of the Red Arrows Gnat fighters nearly gets a parking ticket outside the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, for the Outdoor Leisure Show in 1973 Photo: archive