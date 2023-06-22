News you can trust since 1873
19 nostalgic memories of ten pin bowling in Blackpool including Super Bowl, Premier Bowl and Cala Gran

It was during the 50s and 60s when the American craze of ten pin bowling swept Britain and eventually landed in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:59 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:22 BST

Bowling alleys became the meeting place for bored teenagers and ten pin bowling was soon striking it rich. These photos look back on an incredibly popular sport, which is still going strong today, and focuses on Super Bowl, Premier Bowling in Centra Drive, Fleetwood’s Cala Gran and Savoy Bowling. Did you visit these places?

This picture from 1995 highlighted Premier's 'super hi-tech facilities'

This was February 1990 - Michelle Morris was checking out the bowling shoes ready for customers. The caption doesn't say where though?

Cala Gran bowling alley in 1986

Ten Pin Bowling at the Savoy on Blackpool seafront in 1964. What a great picture of nostalgia

Savoy Bowling in 1969

This was Cala Gran, probably mid 1980s. The car was 'spreading the word' and it displayed Fleetwood's own dialling code '03917'

The Cleveleys Ten Pin Bowling team. Pictures front, from left to right: Albert Pursgrove, Nigel Holt, Ken Saunders, Horace Brighton. Back: Dave Stirzaker, Arthur Hill, Bob Pringle and Steve Garratt

The disco and bar inside the Premier suite at Blackpool's Premier Bowl

