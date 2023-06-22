19 nostalgic memories of ten pin bowling in Blackpool including Super Bowl, Premier Bowl and Cala Gran
It was during the 50s and 60s when the American craze of ten pin bowling swept Britain and eventually landed in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:59 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:22 BST
Bowling alleys became the meeting place for bored teenagers and ten pin bowling was soon striking it rich. These photos look back on an incredibly popular sport, which is still going strong today, and focuses on Super Bowl, Premier Bowling in Centra Drive, Fleetwood’s Cala Gran and Savoy Bowling. Did you visit these places?
