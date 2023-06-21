18 photo gems raise a glass to Blackpool pubs in the 2000s - including the Galleon, Foxhall and Music Hall Tavern
These photo memories celebrate a memorable age for Blackpool’s pub circuit.
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:04 BST
They are those watering holes in the town which thrived during the decade offering regulars a warm welcome. This gallery showcases the boozers you nipped in after work, called in before the cinema or restaurant as well as the places where locals put the world to rights. Some remain open today but for many last orders was called.
