18 photo gems raise a glass to Blackpool pubs in the 2000s - including the Galleon, Foxhall and Music Hall Tavern

These photo memories celebrate a memorable age for Blackpool’s pub circuit.
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:04 BST

They are those watering holes in the town which thrived during the decade offering regulars a warm welcome. This gallery showcases the boozers you nipped in after work, called in before the cinema or restaurant as well as the places where locals put the world to rights. Some remain open today but for many last orders was called.

The Galleon - a huge favourite

1. Pubs of the Noughties

The Galleon - a huge favourite Photo: National World

Uncle Peter Websters pub on Central Promanade, Blackpool, 2009

2. Pubs of the Noughties

Uncle Peter Websters pub on Central Promanade, Blackpool, 2009 Photo: National World

The Little Vic, Victoria Street

3. The Little Vic, Victoria Street

The Little Vic, Victoria Street Photo: na

The Stanley Arms, Chapel Street in 2006

4. Pubs of the Noughties

The Stanley Arms, Chapel Street in 2006 Photo: National World

The Burn Naze was a staple of the Thornton community

5. Pubs of the Noughties

The Burn Naze was a staple of the Thornton community Photo: National World

The Hop Inn was always a popular pit stop

6. Pubs of the Noughties

The Hop Inn was always a popular pit stop Photo: National World

The Burlington, Lytham Rd

7. Pubs of the Noughties

The Burlington, Lytham Rd Photo: Martin Bostock

The Royal on Marton Drive in 2004. It is now a Tesco Express

8. Pubs of the Noughties

The Royal on Marton Drive in 2004. It is now a Tesco Express Photo: National World

