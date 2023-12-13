News you can trust since 1873
19 magical retro Christmas Nativities at schools in Lytham, St Annes, Weeton, Freckleton and Kirkham

This photo gallery jogs the memory of Nativity plays at primary school but are you captured in any of our photos?
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Dec 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 08:44 GMT

They are from schools in the South Fylde area and show all the Christmas magic during the 1990s and 2000s.

Heyhouses Primary School Nativity, 1996

1. Heyhouses primary school nativity

Heyhouses Primary School Nativity, 1996 Photo: Dawn Castle

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School foundation and nursery nativity, 2005

2. Nativity Memories

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School foundation and nursery nativity, 2005 Photo: Bill Johnson

St John's School, Warton nativity. Are you Sara or Benjamin pictured in 1996

3. Nativity Memories

St John's School, Warton nativity. Are you Sara or Benjamin pictured in 1996 Photo: Dawn Castle

Weeton St Michaels CE School, 2006

4. Nativity Memories

Weeton St Michaels CE School, 2006 Photo: Mike Foster

St Michaels School Kirkham nativity, 1996

5. Nativity Memories

St Michaels School Kirkham nativity, 1996 Photo: Dawn Castle

King Edward Infants Christmas Play, 1996 - Tom Thumb. Liam Carr (Tom Thumb). Back: Ellie Rostron-Jones, Toby Weighman, Adrienne Hewitt and Harry Syms (Scrooge)

6. Nativity Memories

King Edward Infants Christmas Play, 1996 - Tom Thumb. Liam Carr (Tom Thumb). Back: Ellie Rostron-Jones, Toby Weighman, Adrienne Hewitt and Harry Syms (Scrooge) Photo: Dawn Castle

