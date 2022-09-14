News you can trust since 1873
Foam parties were the thing back in the day

19 iconic scenes which remind us why The Palace exploded Blackpool's nightclub scene for two decades

Everybody knew The Palace Nightclub.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:47 am
Updated Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:21 pm

And not just in Blackpool, people travelled miles to experience what quickly became the resort’s hottest club in the 80s and 90s. With a hefty price tag of £2.2m, The Palace opened in 1986 with a star-studded line-up, including Eastenders actor Leslie Grantham, who famously played Dirty Den. It was the largest in the North West during the 90s with a capacity of 3,000, an incredible lights system and the fact that everyone else was there, gave it its unrivalled status. These photos will take you right back with dancefloor scenes, special events, the Hitman and Her Show (remember that?) and what it looked like inside before the crowds turned up. Some great memories.

1. The Palace

Anyone who ever went to The Palace, particularly in the 80s,will remember the Hit Man and Her Show. Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan broadcast their late-night show from The Palace on many occasions

2. The Palace

The popcorn bombs! Do you remember those? Clubbers in this picture loved them

3. The Palace

Young clubbers at an under 18 disco at the Palace - but what was the year?

4. The Palace

This shows the scale of the club, it's two levels, packed dancefloor and some of it's famous light rigging

