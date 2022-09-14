And not just in Blackpool, people travelled miles to experience what quickly became the resort’s hottest club in the 80s and 90s. With a hefty price tag of £2.2m, The Palace opened in 1986 with a star-studded line-up, including Eastenders actor Leslie Grantham, who famously played Dirty Den. It was the largest in the North West during the 90s with a capacity of 3,000, an incredible lights system and the fact that everyone else was there, gave it its unrivalled status. These photos will take you right back with dancefloor scenes, special events, the Hitman and Her Show (remember that?) and what it looked like inside before the crowds turned up. Some great memories.