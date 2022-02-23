A packed Tache nightclub - the place to go for the Rock music scene
The Tache Rock Venue in the 90s and 00s - 18 memorable scenes from the home of rock music in Blackpool

The Tache was the home of rock music in Blackpool and these photos relive moments from the years before it shut down in 2011.

Heavy metal, nu-metal or good old fashioned rock, The Tache was reputedly one of the safest venues in town and back in its day it held its own against pubs offering live music.

Regulars included moshers and the college and university crowd, to ageing punks, rockers and heavy metal bikers.

The dance floor was, for a time, painted as a Union Jack – and by 1988, Frenchy’s nightclub was upstairs with its own door and stairs on the left of the building. It later became Barney Rubbles.

The Tache was temporarily closed in October 2008 and was bought by Blackpool Council in August 2011 to be demolished.

It closed on November 19 2011, and the club itself relocated to the Beat Nightclub above the Rose and Crown on Corporation Street.

1. The Tache

Pictured are Dani Cooper, Becky Emery and Mike Cole

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. The Tache

The Tache brought quality bands to the venue. This is the Thin Lizzy Tribute Band in 1998

Photo: Dave Nelson

3. The Tache

Pirate Party at The Tache in 2008

Photo: Submit

4. The Tache

On the dancefloor at The Tache Night Club in 1998

Photo: Dave Nelson

