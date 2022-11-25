19 festive feel scenes of crowds at Blackpool town centre Christmas lights switch-on events in the 90s and 00s
They brighten up the darkest of times and bring a sprinkle of Christmas magic to our high streets and town centres.
By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago
The big switch on of the Christmas Lights is always an eagerly anticipated event in Blackpool – it marks the start of the festivities and is like the green light for excitement to begin. These pictures go back to the 1990s and 2000s and are mainly crowd scenes of people packed into the town centre waiting for the glow of lights to appear. You might be in them…
