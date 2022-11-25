News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Christmas Lights switch-on, 2004 - are you in the crowd?
19 festive feel scenes of crowds at Blackpool town centre Christmas lights switch-on events in the 90s and 00s

They brighten up the darkest of times and bring a sprinkle of Christmas magic to our high streets and town centres.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

The big switch on of the Christmas Lights is always an eagerly anticipated event in Blackpool – it marks the start of the festivities and is like the green light for excitement to begin. These pictures go back to the 1990s and 2000s and are mainly crowd scenes of people packed into the town centre waiting for the glow of lights to appear. You might be in them…

1. Festive Lights, Christmas Past

Crowds eagerly anticipating Blackpool Christmas lights switch on with Chico in 2007

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Festive Lights, Christmas Past

Blackpool Christmas lights switch on with Chico in 2006

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Festive Lights, Christmas Past

Crowds gather in 2004 for the event which was led by late entertainer Jeremy Beadle

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Festive Lights, Christmas Past

Wayne sleep switched on the lights watched by hundreds of people back in 1998

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
