Santa is on hand to give out sweets to Carl York and Alice, two at the Lytham Christmas lights switch-on in 2002

Nostalgia: 15 scenes showing the great Christmas lights switch-on in Garstang, Morecambe, Fleetwood and Lytham

As everyone turns their eye towards Christmas, we cast a look back at the grand Christmas lights switch-on ceremonies.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

All across the Fylde Coast lights begin to twinkle as the nights draw in and it is all down to the beautiful Christmas lights that festoon the villages and towns. We’ve dug out pictures of some of the most memorable celebrations of the Christmas lights switch-ons. Do you remember any of these events? Did you take part? Let us know. READ MORE: Fylde Coast in pictures from 1988. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The 70s on the Fylde Coast. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures from the Fylde Coast in 1987

1. Garstang Christmas lights switch-on

Garstang Community Academy band and choir at the switch-on of Garstang's Christmas lights in 2014

2. Fleetwood Christmas lights switch-on

The Mayor of Wyre Councillor Gordon McCann and Mayoress Mrs Yvonne McCann join the Chaucer Primary School choir for a song during the Fleetwood Christmas lights switch-on in 2008

3. Fleetwood Christmas lights switch-on 2006

Father Christmas and his retinue at the Fleetwood Christmas lights switch-on in 2006

4. Garstang Christmas lights switch-on

Announcing Garstang's big Christmas lights switch-on in 2000 is town crier Denis Hollowday with town Mayor and consort, Coun Mrs Norah and Henry Hoyles, Chamber Of Trade chairman Gail O'Brien, and Town Trust chairman Eddie Livesey

