Hair salons of the 1990s - 18 pictures of Blackpool's most memorable places for a hair cut including barbers
It’s easy to think the 1990s is not that long ago but the beginning of the decade was 32 years ago – and the hair fashions in these pictures remind us of that
By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago
These brilliant pictures hark back to the days of curly perms – for the men too – although they faded quickly and were replaced by ‘Rachel’ Cuts (Jennifer Aniston’s famous hair-do in Friends for the benefit of our younger audience) and ‘Curtains’ for the lads. You are bound to remember the salons featured – David Maria’s, Salon 142, Peter J’s to name just a few. Many are still around but their decor and style, as well as the hair fashions, epitomise the era of the 90s –such memorable days.
