These brilliant pictures hark back to the days of curly perms – for the men too – although they faded quickly and were replaced by ‘Rachel’ Cuts (Jennifer Aniston’s famous hair-do in Friends for the benefit of our younger audience) and ‘Curtains’ for the lads. You are bound to remember the salons featured – David Maria’s, Salon 142, Peter J’s to name just a few. Many are still around but their decor and style, as well as the hair fashions, epitomise the era of the 90s –such memorable days.