News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Paul Lewis Hair Design on Church Street in November 1991
Paul Lewis Hair Design on Church Street in November 1991

Hair salons of the 1990s - 18 pictures of Blackpool's most memorable places for a hair cut including barbers

It’s easy to think the 1990s is not that long ago but the beginning of the decade was 32 years ago – and the hair fashions in these pictures remind us of that

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago

These brilliant pictures hark back to the days of curly perms – for the men too – although they faded quickly and were replaced by ‘Rachel’ Cuts (Jennifer Aniston’s famous hair-do in Friends for the benefit of our younger audience) and ‘Curtains’ for the lads. You are bound to remember the salons featured – David Maria’s, Salon 142, Peter J’s to name just a few. Many are still around but their decor and style, as well as the hair fashions, epitomise the era of the 90s –such memorable days.

In case you missed them: Lost Blackpool: 20 stirring images of places, streets and buildings which have been wiped from the landscape

22 scenes from the shops loved and lost in Blackpool that you might remember from the 70s to 90s

15 emotive images of pure Blackpool nostalgia which show places, people and moments in days gone by

1. Hair salons and barbers -1990s style

Jean Darley's - where was this?

Photo: National world

Photo Sales

2. Hair salons and barbers - 1990s style

Ready for work at The Coach House salon in 1993

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Having our hair done - 90s style

This was Salon 142 in October 1993 - are you pictured?

Photo: National

Photo Sales

4. Hair salons and barbers - 1990s style

Salon 142 staff in 1991 - Stephen Harrison, Jon Fallows, Carol Matthews, Jennifer Jones, Gerard Irish and Bernadette Shelmerdine

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
BlackpoolJennifer Aniston