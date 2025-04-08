They are like an attack on the senses and certain iconic sounds and smells remind you of Blackpool. We asked readers what triggers their memories and we have pulled together some of the best. From seagulls and salt air to screaming tourists on The Big One and the sound of ‘five gas lighters for a pound’ there were some great suggestions.
1. Fast food
Louise Swindells: "Hot dogs and onions, sand and sea water" Suzy Greenwood: "fatty beef burger stands" Photo: OLI SCARFF
2. The iconic laughing clown
Tracey Dior: "The laughing clown at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and the sound of the trams, horse and carriages" Photo: National World
3. The sound of the Wurlitzer Organ in the Tower Ballroom
Alistair Butterfield: "The Tower Ballroom Wurlitzer organ."
Organist John Bowdler is pictured here seated at the Wurlitzer Photo: submit
4. The Big One
James Daniel Marinker: "The sound for me is the guests on the big one screaming as the coaster descends down the first drop and the Motown music booming out of soul suite. Love it." Photo: submit
5. Candy floss was high on the list of that sweet smell synonymous with the seaside
Dianne Beetham: "The smell of Fish and Chips ,Candyfloss, hotdogs and donuts as you walk along the seafront. Also the sound of the arcades, children all excited ,the horse and carriages clip clopping along the road, the seagulls and the trams ringing their bells along the track. Photo: National World
6. Fish and chips
Kay-Louise Haworth: "Donuts being made on the front, fish and chips being cooked and the smell of the sea always rreminds me of being a excited little kid" Photo: Bill Johnson