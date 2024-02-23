So we asked our readers which were the ‘best ever' and they didn’t disappoint with their views. The Wild Mouse came up time and time again, as did the Grand National. But there were other, less known rides which you all have brilliant memories of. And, of course, the Fun House is still greatly missed. Have a look at some of your top rides of all time…
1. Monster
Darran Fox: "When I was a child it was Turnpike (Grand Prix) Magic Mountain, the Mini Dipper and the Monster. As I grew up, it was the Wild Mouse and the Grand National. The new stuff is ok but rather the old school wooden coaster. The Gold Mine was so much better than it’s replacement too. Photo: National World
2. Derby Racer
Derby Racer was up there as a favourite. Linda Mayer commented: "Those horses that ran on a track, up in the air, hardly a seat belt. I didn't know whether to laugh or cry after being on it, but I'm still here to tell the tale." Photo: Submit
3. Fun House
Daniel Ogara: "Fun House - used to spend all day in there as a local kid. Cried looking out the window watching it burn. Great memories of The Monster too." Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach
4. The Big One
Thrill seekers on the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. It's probably the most iconic ride at the theme park and was given the thumbs up by our readers Photo: Daniel Martino
5. The Gold Mine
Many readers mentioned the Gold Mine which was modelled on the Califorian gold rush mines of Sierra Nevada Photo: staff
6. Log Flume
Barry and Pamela Hart recreate the moment twenty years ago when Barry proposed to Pamela whilst on the Log Flume. It was always a firm favourite and many of our readers agreed Photo: Rob Lock