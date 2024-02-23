News you can trust since 1873
19 best ever Blackpool Pleasure Beach rides according to Gazette readers including Wild Mouse and the Big One

Everyone has a favourite ride at the Pleasure Beach.

By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 14:31 GMT

So we asked our readers which were the ‘best ever' and they didn’t disappoint with their views. The Wild Mouse came up time and time again, as did the Grand National. But there were other, less known rides which you all have brilliant memories of. And, of course, the Fun House is still greatly missed. Have a look at some of your top rides of all time…

Darran Fox: "When I was a child it was Turnpike (Grand Prix) Magic Mountain, the Mini Dipper and the Monster. As I grew up, it was the Wild Mouse and the Grand National. The new stuff is ok but rather the old school wooden coaster. The Gold Mine was so much better than it’s replacement too.

1. Monster

Darran Fox: "When I was a child it was Turnpike (Grand Prix) Magic Mountain, the Mini Dipper and the Monster. As I grew up, it was the Wild Mouse and the Grand National. The new stuff is ok but rather the old school wooden coaster. The Gold Mine was so much better than it’s replacement too. Photo: National World

Derby Racer was up there as a favourite. Linda Mayer commented: "Those horses that ran on a track, up in the air, hardly a seat belt. I didn't know whether to laugh or cry after being on it, but I'm still here to tell the tale."

2. Derby Racer

Derby Racer was up there as a favourite. Linda Mayer commented: "Those horses that ran on a track, up in the air, hardly a seat belt. I didn't know whether to laugh or cry after being on it, but I'm still here to tell the tale." Photo: Submit

Daniel Ogara: "Fun House - used to spend all day in there as a local kid. Cried looking out the window watching it burn. Great memories of The Monster too."

3. Fun House

Daniel Ogara: "Fun House - used to spend all day in there as a local kid. Cried looking out the window watching it burn. Great memories of The Monster too." Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Thrill seekers on the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. It's probably the most iconic ride at the theme park and was given the thumbs up by our readers

4. The Big One

Thrill seekers on the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. It's probably the most iconic ride at the theme park and was given the thumbs up by our readers Photo: Daniel Martino

Many readers mentioned the Gold Mine which was modelled on the Califorian gold rush mines of Sierra Nevada

5. The Gold Mine

Many readers mentioned the Gold Mine which was modelled on the Califorian gold rush mines of Sierra Nevada Photo: staff

Barry and Pamela Hart recreate the moment twenty years ago when Barry proposed to Pamela whilst on the Log Flume. It was always a firm favourite and many of our readers agreed

6. Log Flume

Barry and Pamela Hart recreate the moment twenty years ago when Barry proposed to Pamela whilst on the Log Flume. It was always a firm favourite and many of our readers agreed Photo: Rob Lock

