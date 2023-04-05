18 lost scenes of Shard Bridge through the years linking Hambleton and Stalmine across the River Wyre to Blackpool and Fylde Coast towns
Shard Bridge is a vital link across the River Wyre, bridging the gap between Over Wyre villages and the rest of the Fylde Coast and beyond.
These retro pictures delve back through the years to the old yellow bridge, which many people will remember and the construction of the new one which we are all familiar with. It cost £3m to build in the early 1990s and opened in July 1993, well ahead of the planned autumn completion. One photo shows the old bridge skimming the surface of a high tide. The rising tide was a key factor in the design of the new one which is significantly higher than the old one. The photos show dated toll prices, friction over rising toll prices as well as fabulous scenes of how it once looked.
