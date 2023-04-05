News you can trust since 1873
18 lost scenes of Shard Bridge through the years linking Hambleton and Stalmine across the River Wyre to Blackpool and Fylde Coast towns

Shard Bridge is a vital link across the River Wyre, bridging the gap between Over Wyre villages and the rest of the Fylde Coast and beyond.

By Claire Lark
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:35 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:35 BST

These retro pictures delve back through the years to the old yellow bridge, which many people will remember and the construction of the new one which we are all familiar with. It cost £3m to build in the early 1990s and opened in July 1993, well ahead of the planned autumn completion. One photo shows the old bridge skimming the surface of a high tide. The rising tide was a key factor in the design of the new one which is significantly higher than the old one. The photos show dated toll prices, friction over rising toll prices as well as fabulous scenes of how it once looked.

A 20mph speed limit was in force in this photo, October 1990. Is that your van?

A 20mph speed limit was in force in this photo, October 1990. Is that your van?

The high tide rises to a dangerous level at Shard Bridge as the traffic continues to flow over the Wyre in February 1990

The high tide rises to a dangerous level at Shard Bridge as the traffic continues to flow over the Wyre in February 1990

This was 1980, the caption simply says 'the bridge at the centre of the row' - it was over toll charges

This was 1980, the caption simply says 'the bridge at the centre of the row' - it was over toll charges

This was the 1957 view across the River Wyre to Shard House

This was the 1957 view across the River Wyre to Shard House

