These retro pictures delve back through the years to the old yellow bridge, which many people will remember and the construction of the new one which we are all familiar with. It cost £3m to build in the early 1990s and opened in July 1993, well ahead of the planned autumn completion. One photo shows the old bridge skimming the surface of a high tide. The rising tide was a key factor in the design of the new one which is significantly higher than the old one. The photos show dated toll prices, friction over rising toll prices as well as fabulous scenes of how it once looked.