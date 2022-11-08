It’s always nostalgic to look back at how it once looked and these contrasting scenes from Google Street View are staggering. As part of the Talbot Gateway project, some of the most iconic buildings have gone, shops have disappeared and a new hotel is now primed on the site of much-loved Yates. While these places hold memories, how the area has transformed is hugely significant and sets the scene for an evolving Blackpool. Also featured are Topping Street and Deansgate. You’ll definitely remember some of the lost shops, cafes and restaurants.