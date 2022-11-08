News you can trust since 1873
The old Fine Fare, Food Giant... Wilkinsons are a distant memory. Now replaced by a superb new building
With its new Tramway Extension development and smart new buildings, Talbot Road has undergone dramatic changes in the last couple of decades.

By Claire Lark
4 hours ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 4:19pm

It’s always nostalgic to look back at how it once looked and these contrasting scenes from Google Street View are staggering. As part of the Talbot Gateway project, some of the most iconic buildings have gone, shops have disappeared and a new hotel is now primed on the site of much-loved Yates. While these places hold memories, how the area has transformed is hugely significant and sets the scene for an evolving Blackpool. Also featured are Topping Street and Deansgate. You’ll definitely remember some of the lost shops, cafes and restaurants.

Remember Peter Jones Carpets? This area could not be any different

The old bus station replaced with modern architecture as part of the Talbot Road Gateway development

Blackpool North - our vital train link

Incredible difference from back in 2009. These two images were taken from a vantage point at Blackpool North Station

