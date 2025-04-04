The Doctor Who Exhibition was pulling in the tourists, there was a pier fire and Blackpool was ready for a new age of arcade entertainment.
10 Giant Spiders ( currently starring in the BBC series) stop the traffic on Blackpool Promenade as they make their way to the Dr Who Exhibition in 1974 | library
Police escorting Manchester United Supporters through the streets of Blackpool for the match at Bloomfield Road in October 1974. | National World
Adelaide Street / Hounds Hill Post Office / Jasmine House Chinese Restaurant / Coronation Rock / RHO Hills | National World
TVR cars line up waiting for engines and gear boxes, December 1974 | National World
Construction of the M55 in 1974 | National World
The rain came down for TV sitcom star Wendy Craig at the 1974 Illuminations switch on | National World