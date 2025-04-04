17 Blackpool pictures of nostalgia - some extraordinary - from 1974 including Doctor Who

By Claire Lark
Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:19 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 15:26 BST

This throwback to 1974 reminds us of how our resort was shaping up in an era which is now clocking on 50 years ago.

The Doctor Who Exhibition was pulling in the tourists, there was a pier fire and Blackpool was ready for a new age of arcade entertainment.

10 Giant Spiders ( currently starring in the BBC series) stop the traffic on Blackpool Promenade as they make their way to the Dr Who Exhibition in 1974

1. Blackpool, 1974

10 Giant Spiders ( currently starring in the BBC series) stop the traffic on Blackpool Promenade as they make their way to the Dr Who Exhibition in 1974

Police escorting Manchester United Supporters through the streets of Blackpool for the match at Bloomfield Road in October 1974.

2. Blackpool, 1974

Police escorting Manchester United Supporters through the streets of Blackpool for the match at Bloomfield Road in October 1974.

Adelaide Street / Hounds Hill Post Office / Jasmine House Chinese Restaurant / Coronation Rock / RHO Hills

3. Blackpool, 1974

Adelaide Street / Hounds Hill Post Office / Jasmine House Chinese Restaurant / Coronation Rock / RHO Hills

TVR cars line up waiting for engines and gear boxes, December 1974

4. Blackpool, 1974

TVR cars line up waiting for engines and gear boxes, December 1974

Construction of the M55 in 1974

5. Blackpool, 1974

Construction of the M55 in 1974

The rain came down for TV sitcom star Wendy Craig at the 1974 Illuminations switch on

6. Blackpool, 1974

The rain came down for TV sitcom star Wendy Craig at the 1974 Illuminations switch on

