17 spectacular & nostalgic retro pics of 1974 Blackpool, from Doctor Who to the Blackpool Illuminations

By Claire Lark
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 16:00 BST

This throwback to 1974 reminds us of how our resort was shaping up in an era which is now clocking on 50 years ago.

The Doctor Who Exhibition was pulling in the tourists, there was a pier fire and Blackpool was ready for a new age of arcade entertainment.

10 Giant Spiders stop the traffic on Blackpool Promenade as they make their way to the Dr Who Exhibition in 1974

1. Blackpool, 1974

10 Giant Spiders stop the traffic on Blackpool Promenade as they make their way to the Dr Who Exhibition in 1974Photo: National World

Irish crooner Val Doonican wades ashore on Blackpool Beach in 1974

2. Blackpool, 1974

Irish crooner Val Doonican wades ashore on Blackpool Beach in 1974Photo: submit

In 1974 Central Station (seen here) and the Palatine Hotel (on the right) came down to make way for Coral Island which opened in 1978

3. Blackpool, 1974

In 1974 Central Station (seen here) and the Palatine Hotel (on the right) came down to make way for Coral Island which opened in 1978Photo: submit

The Fleetwood Open Air Pool was opened in 1925 and replaced in 1974 by the present indoor pool on the same site

4. Blackpool, 1974

The Fleetwood Open Air Pool was opened in 1925 and replaced in 1974 by the present indoor pool on the same sitePhoto: submit

Teenagers live it up at a disco in st annes in 1974

5. Blackpool, 1974

Teenagers live it up at a disco in st annes in 1974Photo: Submit

At the height of the St Annes Pier fire in 1974

6. Blackpool, 1974

At the height of the St Annes Pier fire in 1974Photo: submit

