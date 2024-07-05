The Doctor Who Exhibition was pulling in the tourists, there was a pier fire and Blackpool was ready for a new age of arcade entertainment.
1. Blackpool, 1974
10 Giant Spiders stop the traffic on Blackpool Promenade as they make their way to the Dr Who Exhibition in 1974Photo: National World
2. Blackpool, 1974
Irish crooner Val Doonican wades ashore on Blackpool Beach in 1974Photo: submit
3. Blackpool, 1974
In 1974 Central Station (seen here) and the Palatine Hotel (on the right) came down to make way for Coral Island which opened in 1978Photo: submit
4. Blackpool, 1974
The Fleetwood Open Air Pool was opened in 1925 and replaced in 1974 by the present indoor pool on the same sitePhoto: submit
5. Blackpool, 1974
Teenagers live it up at a disco in st annes in 1974Photo: Submit
6. Blackpool, 1974
At the height of the St Annes Pier fire in 1974Photo: submit