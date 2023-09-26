News you can trust since 1873
17 spectacular images of Blackpool battered by storms through the decades ahead of Storm Agnes

Blackpool is used to one thing – the weather.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Jan 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST

And as we prepare for Storm Agnes to batter the UK, these incredible images show how Blackpool has taken a real beating by Mother Nature through the years. In the firing line from Atlantic depressions, Blackpool has seen the worst of the British weather and the gale-force winds which repeatedly bring scenes like these to our shores. Thanks to modern sea defences constructed in recent years, the whole of the Fylde Coast is better protected – but it hasn’t always been that way. The sheer power in the waves are captured against the backdrop and familiarity of our town and remind us how the sea can change dramatically and should never be underestimated.

September 1988 - Waves crash over the sea defences in dramatic style at North Shore

1. Raging Seas

September 1988 - Waves crash over the sea defences in dramatic style at North Shore Photo: National World

Waves battering Blackpool seafront on March 9, 1993

2. Raging Seas

Waves battering Blackpool seafront on March 9, 1993 Photo: National World

Against the backdrop of South Shore, the sea batters the coastline in November 1972

3. Raging Seas

Against the backdrop of South Shore, the sea batters the coastline in November 1972 Photo: National World

Stormy seas off Norbreck Castle, 1996

4. Raging Seas

Stormy seas off Norbreck Castle, 1996 Photo: Rob Lock

The promenade taking a battering in November 1977. This was the storm which destroyed sea defences across the Fylde Coast causing major flooding in Fleetwood

5. Raging Seas

The promenade taking a battering in November 1977. This was the storm which destroyed sea defences across the Fylde Coast causing major flooding in Fleetwood Photo: National World

A superb scene right back to 1954. No Gore-Tex waterproofs in those days, only a fur coat...

6. Raging Seas

A superb scene right back to 1954. No Gore-Tex waterproofs in those days, only a fur coat... Photo: National World

