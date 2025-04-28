17 retro pictures of Blackpool garages where we fuelled up with cheap petrol and fuel prices

By Claire Lark
Published 28th Apr 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 13:07 BST

They are just the places where we fuel up and get on our way.

But these will still bring memories back of the petrol stations we used to use, they were dotted all over the place. Many are still there, albeit modernised, but it’s the smaller ones tucked away off the beaten track which will stir the nostalgia.

Blackpool's petrol price in 1981 was £1.50 a gallon - roughly 33p a litre

Blackpool's petrol price in 1981 was £1.50 a gallon - roughly 33p a litre Photo: Where we fuelled up...

Layton Motors in 1982

Layton Motors in 1982 Photo: National World

Central Drive's Texaco in May 1996

Central Drive's Texaco in May 1996 Photo: National World

Imperial Filling Station in 1982, Dickson Road

Imperial Filling Station in 1982, Dickson Road Photo: National World

Kilnhouse Service Station in 1995

Kilnhouse Service Station in 1995 Photo: National World

Normoss Motors, 1993

Normoss Motors, 1993 Photo: National World

