17 pictures which remember Christmas in Blackpool schools - the parties, carols and visits from Santa two decades ago
Aside from the magic of the Nativity plays, the weeks leading up to Christmas at school are about festive fun, parties, crafts and generally getting super excited.
By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago
With so much going, Christmas in school can be a slightly chaotic time but looking back it is bursting with happy memories. These photos are the best from our archives and highlight some of the memorable occasions in our brilliant schools. Operation Christmas Child, which distributes shoeboxes of gifts to children in countries where they need them most, has always been well supported in Blackpool and photos of children organising the appeal are also featured. You might remember being involved…
In case you missed them: 39 magical memories of Christmas Nativity plays at schools in Poulton, Thornton, Cleveleys, Fleetwood and Over Wyre in the 90s and 00s
30 heart-warming scenes which bring back the magic of Christmas Nativity plays in Blackpool schools during the 90s and 00s
26 nostalgic scenes which capture the bustle of Christmas in Blackpool town centre in decades gone by
Page 1 of 5