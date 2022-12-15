News you can trust since 1873
17 pictures which remember Christmas in Blackpool schools - the parties, carols and visits from Santa two decades ago

Aside from the magic of the Nativity plays, the weeks leading up to Christmas at school are about festive fun, parties, crafts and generally getting super excited.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago

With so much going, Christmas in school can be a slightly chaotic time but looking back it is bursting with happy memories. These photos are the best from our archives and highlight some of the memorable occasions in our brilliant schools. Operation Christmas Child, which distributes shoeboxes of gifts to children in countries where they need them most, has always been well supported in Blackpool and photos of children organising the appeal are also featured. You might remember being involved…

1. School at Christmas

Collegiate High School pupils Kelly Lam and Kathrine Mladenovic, sorting out the donations for operation Christmas Child in 2001

2. School at Christmas

Pupils at Layton CP School were paid a visit by Father Christmas, who arrived in a horse-drawn carriage in 2001

3. School at Christmas

Members of St Georges School band playing during the United For Christmas Appeal carol concert at the Hounds Hill Centre, Blackpool 1996

4. School at Christmas

Collegiate High School's Christmas choir rehearsing in 2009

