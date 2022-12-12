News you can trust since 1873
26 nostalgic scenes which capture the bustle of Christmas in Blackpool town centre in decades gone by

A picture of children meeting Father Christmas at Lewis’s in Blackpool, scenes inside BHS and WH Smith in the 70s and bustling streets at the heart of Blackpool town centre in the 80s and 90s evoke a warmth of festive nostalgia.

By Claire Lark
31 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 4:11pm

The photos from our archives show street scenes, shops, people and magical moments in the run up Christmas through the years. They’ll have you reminiscing and remind you how it all was in years gone by.

1. Retro Christmas

British Home Stores at Christmas in the 1970s, a busy scene a few days before Christmas in the 1990s and an emotive pictures which shows children visiting Father Christmas at Blackpool Lewis's in 1964

Photo: National World

2. Retro Christmas

The Salvation Army brass band blast out a few tunes to get Christmas shoppers in the festive spirit, 1997

Photo: Dawn Castle

3. Retro Christmas

This was in Blackpool, December 1975 but we don't know which store. Can anyone help?

Photo: staff

4. Retro Christmas

Christmas shoppers pack into Bank Hey Street in 1997

Photo: Rob Lock

